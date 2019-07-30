Ian Somerhalder, más guapo que nunca disfruta de sus vacaciones

Estás viendo:

Sus fotografías lo han vuelto uno de los galanes más cotizados del momento.

Por Valeria Zurita

La fiebre por Ian Somerhalder

Definitivamente uno de los actores más deseados de las series juveniles es Ian Somerhalder. Ya tiene 40 años, y cada día se convierte en un hombre más atractivo.

Lo podrás recordar en su participación en Lost, como Boone. Pero sobretodo podemos recordarlo como el famoso Damon Salvatore, en The Vampire Diaries. Una serie que fue un parteaguas para muchas historias románticas.

El actor ha continuado enamorado a sus fans a través de sus redes sociales. Aunque, lamentablemente, no es soltero y está viviendo una hermosa historia de amor.

Al actor le encanta vacacionar junto a su hermosa esposa, y luciendo más sensual que nunca. Ian anunció ya tiene a una hermosa niña, y se ha alejado un poco de las cámaras.

View this post on Instagram

I’m completely blown away by you… The bright purity of your smile is infectious to us all. We’ve traveled near and far learning, exploring, tasting, laughing, loving and raising our little one. Watching you in this new role and seeing first hand the true power you possess as a mother, an artist, a businesswoman and a real trailblazing leader into the world of sustainability and art is profound. I only wish I was half as bold and together as you. Whether dancing at our wedding, swimming across the seas, cuddling one of our furry creatures, jumping on airplanes around the world, snapping beautiful photos or sitting hand and hand looking at the ocean with a beer: we do it all together. It’s been nothing short of amazing to breathe the air of the bright blue sky all over this planet with you. Thank you for spending this life with me and thank you for all you teach me. Happy 4th Anniversary my human. Love, Your man

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

Aunque continúa haciendo proyectos importantes, nada como su época en The Vampire Diaries. Aún así, nosotras lo amamos de todas formas. Porque no solamente es su físico, y su talento, también su calidad como persona.

Mantiene una excelente relación con sus ex compañeros de trabajo y hasta con su ex novia Nina Dobrev. Es imposible no amar al actor que tantos suspiros ha arrancado, y que volvió a los vampiros en algo tan atrayente para muchos.

