Ian Somerhalder, más guapo que nunca disfruta de sus vacaciones
Sus fotografías lo han vuelto uno de los galanes más cotizados del momento.
La fiebre por Ian Somerhalder
Definitivamente uno de los actores más deseados de las series juveniles es Ian Somerhalder. Ya tiene 40 años, y cada día se convierte en un hombre más atractivo.
#wearemaunakea is not just a hashtag. It’s a peaceful battle cry. A reminder that sacred NATIVE land belongs to NATIVE peoples. The world is watching and that destroying this fragile environment without permission and with no conscious is not acceptable. Science is important, so is community. And… #alohaalwayswins
Lo podrás recordar en su participación en Lost, como Boone. Pero sobretodo podemos recordarlo como el famoso Damon Salvatore, en The Vampire Diaries. Una serie que fue un parteaguas para muchas historias románticas.
El actor ha continuado enamorado a sus fans a través de sus redes sociales. Aunque, lamentablemente, no es soltero y está viviendo una hermosa historia de amor.
Al actor le encanta vacacionar junto a su hermosa esposa, y luciendo más sensual que nunca. Ian anunció ya tiene a una hermosa niña, y se ha alejado un poco de las cámaras.
I’m completely blown away by you… The bright purity of your smile is infectious to us all. We’ve traveled near and far learning, exploring, tasting, laughing, loving and raising our little one. Watching you in this new role and seeing first hand the true power you possess as a mother, an artist, a businesswoman and a real trailblazing leader into the world of sustainability and art is profound. I only wish I was half as bold and together as you. Whether dancing at our wedding, swimming across the seas, cuddling one of our furry creatures, jumping on airplanes around the world, snapping beautiful photos or sitting hand and hand looking at the ocean with a beer: we do it all together. It’s been nothing short of amazing to breathe the air of the bright blue sky all over this planet with you. Thank you for spending this life with me and thank you for all you teach me. Happy 4th Anniversary my human. Love, Your man
Aunque continúa haciendo proyectos importantes, nada como su época en The Vampire Diaries. Aún así, nosotras lo amamos de todas formas. Porque no solamente es su físico, y su talento, también su calidad como persona.
A night out with these three… I love them… The Night Before Party. Such amazing conversations with such talented and influential artists/filmmakers/producers and the studio heads and finance gurus in this entertainment business that make it all possible. I’m grateful to be a part of it all. Now time for bed- this beautiful baby will wake us up in just a few hours for sure…
Mantiene una excelente relación con sus ex compañeros de trabajo y hasta con su ex novia Nina Dobrev. Es imposible no amar al actor que tantos suspiros ha arrancado, y que volvió a los vampiros en algo tan atrayente para muchos.