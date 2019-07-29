Por este motivo el príncipe Carlos no se casó primero con Camilla Parker
Nunca amó a Diana.
Camilla Parker conoció al príncipe Carlos en un partido de polo en Windsor en 1970. Ambos congeniaron muy bien, tenían muchas cosas en común, pero… Carlos se terminó casando con la princesa Diana en 1981.
En el partido de polo con sede en Windsor, Charles y Camilla descubrieron que ambos amaban el deporte y el aire libre y tenían el mismo sentido del humor.
Camila incluso una vez bromeó sobre el hecho de que su bisabuela había tenido un romance con el rey Eduardo VII, el antepasado de Carlos.
Ella dijo: “Mi bisabuela fue la amante de su tatarabuelo. Siento que tenemos algo en común”, reseñó Express.
La razón por la que el príncipe Carlos no se casó primero con Camilla Parker
Sin embargo, pasarían 35 años antes de que la pareja se casara. Pero los dos podrían haberse reunido mucho antes, ya que el romance floreció después de su primer encuentro. Los dos incluso comenzaron a salir, y las cosas se veían bien para la pareja, sin embargo, Carlos se vio obligado de repente a incorporarse al servicio en la Royal Navy durante ocho meses. Cuando regresó, Camilla estaba comprometida con alguien más.
Pero incluso a pesar de que estaba comprometida con el oficial de caballería del ejército Andrew Parker Bowles, la Familia Real no estaba interesada en tener a Camilla como su princesa.
Un experto real reveló por qué Charles y Camilla nunca se reunieron en primer lugar.
Richard Fitzwilliams dijo: “Cuando Carlos se enamoró de Camilla Shand después de que se conocieran en 1970, en ese momento no se habría considerado adecuada como esposa del heredero al trono, ya que había tenido amantes anteriores”.
“Ella se mezcló en un set similar al de Carlos y, sin duda, se adaptaron perfectamente. Estaba devastado cuando más tarde escuchó, cuando prestaba servicio en la marina, que ella y Andrew Parker Bowles se habían comprometido”.
En 1973, Camilla se casó con Andrew y tuvieron dos hijos: Tom y Laura Parker Bowles. Y el 29 de julio de 1981, el príncipe Carlos se casó con Lady Diana Spencer en una boda espectacular observada por 750 millones de personas.
Sin embargo, su matrimonio terminó en divorcio en 1996, lo que significa que Carlos podría nuevamente perseguir a la mujer que amaba, Camilla, quien había anunciado que se divorciaría de Andrew el año anterior.
Más tarde, a pesar de algunas décadas turbulentas por el repentino fallecimiento de Lady Di, el Príncipe Carlos y Camilla finalmente tuvieron su final feliz tan esperado en 2005 cuando se casaron en una ceremonia civil.
Camilla recibió el título, "Su Alteza Real, La Duquesa de Cornualles".
