Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry habrían entregado una lista de reglas de privacidad a sus vecinos
Los duques de Sussex son estrictos en cuanto a su privacidad
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry habrian dado una lista a sus vecinos con reglas de privacidad luego de lallegada al mundo de Archie, lo cual molestó a algunos de los seguidores de la familia real.
El palacio de Buckingham ha desmentido esta información a cabalidad.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
Meghan y Harry se mudaron a Frogmore Cottage para hacer en el sitio su vida de familia. Se había corrido la información de que los vecinos informaron que recibieron una lista de mandamientos de parte de los duques de Sussex, para proteger la privacidad de la pareja.
Ingrid Seward, vocera del Palacio de Buckingham, le dijo al diario The Sun que ni Harry ni Meghan enviaron la lista a los vecinos. Señaló que se trata de un error por parte de uno de los funcionarios.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
"La reina siempre habla con los vecinos e incluso toma té con la gente de la finca, ya que ella es muy amigable con ellos. El 'no acariciar al perro es particularmente extraño", apuntó.
Jennifer Aniston le enseña a Angelina Jolie que en “la vida no es como empiezas sino como terminas”
A sus 50 años, la actriz de Friends vive su mejor momento.
"Quizás Harry no quiere que la gente se les acerque y use sus perros como excusa para hablar. ¡Y, por supuesto, el perro sin nombre mantiene su privacidad, ya que no nos dirá su nombre!", finalizó.