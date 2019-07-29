Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se reunen por una desgaradora razón
La ex pareja se han mantenido buenos amigos
Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se separaron en febrero de 2018, pero compartieron un vínculo común a pesar de la división: sus mascotas.
Los ahora amigos se reunieron este fin de semana para llorar la pérdida de uno de sus perros, Dolly, en un conmovedor tributo.
Theroux, de 47 años, publicó varias fotos de una ceremonia en honor de Dolly en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.” -George Vest Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog
"Esta noche, al atardecer, después de una lucha heroica… nuestra familiar y protectora más leal, Dolly A. dejó su espada y su escudo", escribió el también guionista. "Estaba rodeada por toda su familia. La que nunca abandona, la que nunca se muestra desagradecida… es la perra, fiel y verdadera, incluso en la muerte. Descansa En Paz Dolly ".
Cerró con los hashtags "#adoptdontshop #rescuedog".
View this post on Instagram
🎉ITS NATIONAL RESCUE DOG DAY! 🎉 So I’m celebrating by featuring SPOT (and by posting a lot of QUALITY Kuma content. 🐻 ) BUT SPOT 🐶 !!! At the very least you can follow him @adopt_spot_at_apa , repost, tag the shit out and him (here’s a good trick… tag a lot of famous Insta-people. 🤫 they won’t know. Look how many people I blew up) and BOOM! SPOT GETS A HOME! Remember when i featured SPOT back in January!? HE’S STILL AT @austinpetsalive. 😞 This goof literally FELL into my arms in the first 5 seconds i met him… and look at that smile!!! C’MON TEXAS!!! You got the biggest state and in the whole dang country (and really big ❤️ ‘s)! YOU can find a home for this pup! Helping spot find a home makes room for another dog to find a home, and so on and SO ON, AND SO ON! Until we #adoptthemall !!!You get the picture. And as always… #adoptdontshop #pitbull #nationalrescuedogday #nokill
En las fotos, Dolly está envuelta en una manta y llena de flores. En una imagen, Justin Theroux y la que parece ser Jennifer Aniston, de 50 años, se dan la mano.
Según los informes, los perros de Aniston y Theroux eran como sus hijos y los querían mucho.
Jennifer Aniston le enseña a Angelina Jolie que en “la vida no es como empiezas sino como terminas”
A sus 50 años, la actriz de Friends vive su mejor momento
Cuando la pareja se casó en 2015, las fuentes dijeron a People que optaron por casarse en casa para que pudieran incluir a sus perros en la celebración.