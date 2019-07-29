Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se reunen por una desgaradora razón

View this post on Instagram

Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.” -George Vest Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog