FOTOS Jennifer López cumple 50 años y nos demuestra que podemos ser sensuales y exitosas a cualquier edad

Por Daniela Bracho

Jennifer López cumplió 50 años de edad este 24 de julio y es un ejemplo para cada mujer. No sólo es exitosa en cada proyecto que emprende sino que nos demuestra que podemos ser lo que queremos en la vida sin importar la edad y los prejuicios que vienen con ella.

Para la sociedad, una mujer de 50 años ha llegado a un 'techo'. No es lo que piensa J. Lo, que a su edad ha alcanzado la plenitud de su vida y sigue comenzando de nuevo.

December 2018 @instylemagazine

De hecho, este 2019 se comprometió en matrimonio con el ex pelotero y empresario Alex Rodríguez, creyendo nuevamente en el amor después de tres matrimonios.

11:11 🙏🏼😇

Así mismo, además de llevar adelante su exitosa gira It's my party por varias ciudades de EEUU, pronto también estrenará la película Hustlers, que ha generado bastante expectativa en su público al interpretar a una stríper.

Sacramento!!! 🖤 #itsmypartytour

La edad no importa en la vida de Jennifer López

La madre de Max y Emme jamás se ha dejado llevar por la edad. Cada día es un nuevo comienzo para ella, una nueva oportunidad para alcanzar las metas que se propone.

También es una excelente madre, ya que nunca desampara a sus hijos. Siempre están con ella y ahora que está de gira, sus retoños están presentes siempre en backstage apoyando a su mamá y celebrando sus logros como familia.

Así mismo, se ha convertido en ícono de vida saludable ya que siempre comparte fotografías ejercitándose, muchas de ellas junto a su prometido Alex.

Sin atajos, J. Lo ha llevado una vida exitosa a punta de esfuerzo y dedicación. Nada en su carrera ha sido un regalo, todo lo ha logrado por sus propios medios y es otra enseñanza que nos deja: nada es imposible para las mujeres.

