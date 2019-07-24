Alex Rodríguez publicó un emotivo video por el cumpleaños 50 de Jennifer López y la hizo llorar
Jennifer llegó a los 50 años de edad y está viviendo el mejor momento de su carrera
Alex Rodríguez publicó un video de homenaje a Jennifer Lopez en su cumpleaños número 50, y la hizo llorar.
El ex jugador de los Yankees publicó en Instagram un video sentimental para los fanáticos. El video se completó con fotos sinceras y recuerdos de la pareja en honor al cumpleaños de Jennifer.
Rodríguez publicó el tributo al ritmo de la canción de 1986 de Billy Joel, "This Is The Time". Incluidos en el video íntimo están los gemelos de 11 años de edad de Jennifer, Emme y Maximiliano, que comparte con su ex esposo Marc Anthony. El video también incluye a las dos hijas de Rodríguez, Ella de 11 años y Natasha de 14 años, así como imágenes de la gira actual de Lopez, "It´s My Party".
“Hola niña, solo quiero desearte un feliz cumpleaños. "No puedo creerlo, niña", dijo Rodríguez en el video. "Desde que estuvimos juntos, me hiciste sentir como si fuera el día de mi cumpleaños. Gracias por tu pasión y tu energía y tu inspiración y tu búsqueda interminable para ser la mejor en todo lo que haces".
Rodríguez continuó: "Simplemente eres la mejor compañera en la vida, la mejor hija, la mejor madre, la mejor intérprete. Te amamos, tus fans te aman, tus hijos te aman y yo te amo. Hagamos de este cumpleaños uno muy especial".
Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez se comprometieron en marzo de 2019.
En cuanto al video, la cantante de "On The Floor" se mostró extremadamente conmovida y respondió: "Estoy llorando… Amo mi vida… Te amo tanto… gracias, mi hermoso Macho".