El vergonzoso momento de Kate Middleton en el que terminó borracha

🍃 The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a picnic for her patronages in the Back to Nature Garden at #RHSHampton — where she was joined by children from @afnccf, Evelina Children’s Hospital, @actionforchildrenuk and @_place2be to explore the garden and experience the positive effects of spending time outside. The Duchess of Cambridge’s RHS Back to Nature Garden has transferred to @The_RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival — the design has the same wild and natural feel but has been developed in order to create further opportunities for children and families to interact with nature. The design for this garden has once again been created through a collaboration between Her Royal Highness, landscape architects @davies_white and the RHS. As part of her longstanding work on Early Years, The Duchess believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children’s future health and happiness. Her garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime. Features like the hollow log and rustic dens 🏕 have returned from Chelsea, in addition to a new hidden cave, treehouse 🌳, camo netting, rolling hill ⛰ and stream 💧. These environments enable children to develop skills for life through free play, building their confidence, strength, resilience and social skills. In addition to the physical and mental health benefits of being in nature, spending quality time with parents and carers outside has a valuable impact on children’s early development. In the garden, families can explore together and enjoy nature as a playground. There is a pond to paddle in, a bug hotel 🐞 that provides habitats for all sorts of wildlife, as well as a bee-friendly 🐝 wildflower meadow that covers the hill in meadow buttercup, ox-eye daisy, red clover and common spotted orchid.