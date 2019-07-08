El vergonzoso momento de Kate Middleton en el que terminó borracha
Todos tenemos nuestro pasado oscuro.
Kate Middleton siempre ha dado una imagen de seriedad y seguidora fielmente de las normas, sobre todo desde que se casó con el príncipe William en 2011 para convertirse en duquesa de Cambridge y próxima reina.
Pero mientras era una adolescente común y corriente en la Universidad de St Andrews y apenas iba comenzando su noviazgo con William, pues sí tuvo una noche desenfrenada.
View this post on Instagram
🍃 The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a picnic for her patronages in the Back to Nature Garden at #RHSHampton — where she was joined by children from @afnccf, Evelina Children’s Hospital, @actionforchildrenuk and @_place2be to explore the garden and experience the positive effects of spending time outside. The Duchess of Cambridge’s RHS Back to Nature Garden has transferred to @The_RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival — the design has the same wild and natural feel but has been developed in order to create further opportunities for children and families to interact with nature. The design for this garden has once again been created through a collaboration between Her Royal Highness, landscape architects @davies_white and the RHS. As part of her longstanding work on Early Years, The Duchess believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children’s future health and happiness. Her garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime. Features like the hollow log and rustic dens 🏕 have returned from Chelsea, in addition to a new hidden cave, treehouse 🌳, camo netting, rolling hill ⛰ and stream 💧. These environments enable children to develop skills for life through free play, building their confidence, strength, resilience and social skills. In addition to the physical and mental health benefits of being in nature, spending quality time with parents and carers outside has a valuable impact on children’s early development. In the garden, families can explore together and enjoy nature as a playground. There is a pond to paddle in, a bug hotel 🐞 that provides habitats for all sorts of wildlife, as well as a bee-friendly 🐝 wildflower meadow that covers the hill in meadow buttercup, ox-eye daisy, red clover and common spotted orchid.
En el documental titulado Prince William at Thirty, publicado en YouTube en junio de 2012, Helen McArdle habló sobre una noche de fiesta y embriaguez con sus amigos de la universidad William y Kate.
“Puedo recordar que Kate tuvo que ser llevada de regreso a su habitación por uno de los chicos de Eton, porque no podía caminar y estaba paralíticamente borracha, como todos lo estábamos durante esa semana”, confesó.
Fue en estas residencias universitarias donde William y Kate Middleton se conocieron y comenzaron a desarrollar su amistad.
View this post on Instagram
🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course. Her Majesty The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2006. Swipe to see photos from the visits: 2. The Queen attends a State Banquet at the President's House, Karachi, in 1961. 3. The Queen meets members of the Pakistan cricket team at the Rawalpindi cricket ground, in 1997. 4. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, in 2006. Photos courtesy of the Press Association and @royalcollectiontrust #Pakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan
Jules Knight, un amigo de la universidad de William, dijo en el documental: “Como estaban en el mismo año y en la misma sala, pudieron desarrollar su amistad”.
McArdle explicó cómo la pareja se convirtió rápidamente en amigos y formó un "grupo cerrado" con los amigos de William de Eton.
También recordó una historia similar sobre el joven príncipe que bebía demasiado. “En otra ocasión, recuerdo que William regresó, creo que después de celebrar el final de sus exámenes, y se cayó en un arbusto fuera de Sally y tuvo que ser rescatado por sus guardaespaldas”.
William, Kate y sus amigos solían ir a bares "más exclusivos" en St Andrews, como Ma Bells, apodado "Yah Bells".
Después de la universidad, William se unió a las fuerzas armadas mientras Kate se mudó a Londres. Más tarde, la pareja se comprometió en 2010, se casó en 2011 y desde entonces, han formado una bella familia con sus tres hijos George, Charlotte y Louis.