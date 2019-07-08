Afirman que siguen las peleas entre Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle
Los rumores sobre la mala relación entre ambas tienen tiempo circulando dentro de la familia real
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle celebraron una ceremonia de bautizo muy privada para el bebé Archie y, aunque el público nunca sabrá lo que sucedió a puerta cerrada, hay informes que indican que hubo algo de drama en el ensayo para el bautizo.
¿Hizo Meghan llorar a Kate Middleton durante los ensayos?
Según un informe del portal New Idea, a Middleton le molestó que el príncipe Harry y Markle pudieran tener una ceremonia privada de bautismo, ya que ella y el príncipe William tuvieron que seguir el protocolo real y Harry y Markle pueden jugar según sus propias reglas.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Según los rumores, Meghan supuestamente se enfrentó a Kate en el ensayo para el bautizo de Archie y recibió una advertencia acalorada, como dijo una fuente del Palacio de Buckingham.
Kate Middleton lució un hermoso vestido rosa en el bautizo de Archie
La duquesa de Cambridge impactó con su gran estilo
"Las tensiones se han estado gestando entre Kate y Meghan por un tiempo, así que -uno se sorprendió de que todo se desbordara en el ensayo de bautizo. Meghan básicamente fue tras Kate, mientras que hubo una pausa en el ensayo, fue muy acalorado y todo el Palacio está hablando de eso ".
View this post on Instagram
🎾 The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @Wimbledon, visited The Championships today. Her Royal Highness watched Harriet Dart vs. Christina McHale on Court 14, alongside Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong. The Duchess also visited the Aorangi Park to see the practice courts and warm-up area. HRH met a number of finalists and winners nominated for the annual @lta Tennis Awards, which recognise people who volunteer as grassroots level to grow and open up the sport. HRH also met British players Andy Murray and Johanna Konta. The Duchess then watched defending champion Angelique Kerber play Tatjana Maria on Centre Court. 📷 Wimbledon / Press Assocation / Kensington Palace #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019 #BacktheBrits
La fuente, cercana a la familia real, siguió comentando al mencionado portal: “Comenzó cuando Meghan le pidió a Kate que no hiciera nada para robarle el estrellato en el bautizo. Kate estaba bastante sorprendida y dijo que nunca haría eso, lo que solo enfadaría a Meghan más".
Según los informes, a Markle también le molestó que Middleton fuera a ver a su amiga Serena Williams en Wimbledon. Todo el intercambio dejó a Middleton en lágrimas.
FOTOS Publican imágenes oficiales del bautizo de Archie, el hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
Primera vez que podemos ver el rostro completo de Archie
"Kate estaba muy molesta después y estaba visiblemente agitada. Ella sabe que Meghan se emociona en este momento y se desquitó con ella durante todo el ensayo".
La fuente agregó: "Ella trató de mantenerse en pie, pero terminó dejando el ensayo llorando y el príncipe William tuvo que consolarla. Fue horrible".