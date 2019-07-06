Jennifer López conoció a su imitadora y quedó impresionada con el gran parecido
Son increíblemente parecidas
El año pasado, la cadena de televisión Univision presentó al público a Connie Peña, una imitadora de Jennifer Lopez que planeaba un tributo a la estrella. Ahora, parece que Jennifer López finalmente se ha encontrado con Connie Peña, y hay una foto de las dos mujeres que te dejará asombrada.
Peña es de ascendencia mexicana y peruana, cuya similitud con López es tan sorprendente que viaja con guardaespaldas. Sin embargo, ella corre con las comparaciones, y menudo se la ve copiando los peinados de Jennifer López en su Instagram y viajando en los mismos monos brillantes que utiliza la cantante.
View this post on Instagram
I finally got the opportunity to meet the Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life! It has been 1 year to date that I announced to the world that I would be doing the first ever tribute to her. I had a million questions and words in my mind ask ask her that day, but being in her presence, face to face, I got so nervous that I couldn’t even ask her 1 question. The only thing I could get out of my mouth was thanking her for being who she is and how much of a motivation she has been to me and how I am working really hard to bring the first tribute show to her in her honor. It was such a blessing to she her reaction and smile at me and the HUG we had given to each other was unforgettable. Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy! Thank you @jlo for always giving us , your fans and your supporters the best of you! As a mother of 2 myself, I know it’s not easy, but you always have a way to pull it off and give the World 🌎 the best of who you are and for that I admire and respect you as a mother, strong latin women, entertainer , entrepreneur, and leader! I could go on and on on WHY I have decided to dedicate my new career in tributing your impecable talent, but your tremendous work speaks for itself! I wish I would of had more time to talk to her and truly get to know her, but I understand it was a quick meet and greet. I want to thank my dear friend @maya.santamaria , la raza radio , @telemundo Minneapolis @laraza957 , and @livenation for making my dream come true ,but especially @jlo for being who you are, LIMITLESS!! #jlo #jenniferlópez #limitless #jlotribute #jlodouble #jlolookalike
A principios de esta semana, Peña y López finalmente se conocieron durante la gira que está haciendo a también actriz por Estado Unidos.
La pareja se colocó una al lado de la otra para mejorar su apariencia similar. Peña subtituló la foto: “¡Finalmente tuve la oportunidad de conocer a la Sra. Jennifer Lopez, la LEYENDA, mi ÍCONO y la mujer que me motivó e impactó mi vida de muchas maneras! Este día cambió mi vida. Había estado esperando tanto tiempo para que llegara este día. Nunca he estado tan nerviosa en mi vida! Ha sido un año hasta la fecha en que le anuncié al mundo que le haría el primer homenaje a ella".
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry “enfurecen” a británicos por el bautizo privado de Archie
El príncipe William llegó a la ceremonia manejando su auto junto a Kate Middleton.
Peña no pudo decirle mucho a la actriz y cantante después de que ella fue sorprendida por el encuentro. Continuó diciendo: "Fue una gran bendición [ver] su reacción y sonreírme, y el abrazo que nos habíamos dado fue inolvidable. ¡Al escucharla decirme que "VAMOS A HACER ALGO", mi corazón se llenó de alegría!".