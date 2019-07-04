Así fue la guerra secreta de Camilla Parker para impedir de Kate Middleton se casara con el príncipe William
No quería que fuera parte de la familia.
En 2011, Kate Middleton no solo se casó con el príncipe William en una ceremonia de ensueño, también se casó prácticamente con la Familia Real, llena de normas y reglas a seguir.
Pero desde el principio la idea de que Kate formara parte de la familia no le gustó demasiado a Camilla Parker, quien se casó con el príncipe Carlos en 2005 y es la esposa de un futuro rey, así como la duquesa de Cambridge.
Christopher Andersen, autor de Game of Crowns, publicado en 2016, reveló que Camilla pensaba que Kate era "demasiado común" para ser parte de la familia, reseñó el diario británico Express.
La guerra secreta de Camilla Parker contra Kate Middleton
En su libro, Andersen exploró la dinámica y la rivalidad entre la reina Isabel II, Camilla, la duquesa de Cornualles y Kate, la duquesa de Cambridge.
En una afirmación audaz, el autor dijo que Camilla intentó abrir una brecha entre Kate y su esposo, el príncipe William.
Según los informes, Camilla alentó al príncipe Carlos a instar a su hijo a romper la relación. Andersen le dijo a The Daily Beast: “He estado cubriendo a la Familia Real durante 40 años. Tengo gente que me dice información sobre lo que está sucediendo detrás de escena, y siempre los he protegido y han sido maravillosos”.
Kate y William se separaron brevemente en abril de 2007, antes de volver a estar juntos un par de meses después.
Andersen dijo: “Estaba en Londres cuando ocurrió la separación [de William y Kate]. Estaba sorprendido, completamente aturdido, todos pensaron que era solo cuestión de tiempo antes de que William le pidiera a Kate que se casara con él. Y luego la gente comenzó a decirme que Camilla estaba detrás de eso”.
Para entender por qué Camilla alentaría la ruptura, Andersen explicó: “Camilla es un poco snob. Ella es una aristócrata, siempre se ha estado moviendo en los círculos reales”.
"Ella es descendiente de los mineros del carbón y su madre era una azafata. Por todas esas razones, Camilla nunca sintió que Kate Middleton como individuo y la familia Middleton en general serían dignas de ingresar a la Familia Real", agregó el experto.