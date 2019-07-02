La razón machista por la que el príncipe William terminó su noviazgo con Kate Middleton en 2007
Kate Middleton y el príncipe William han sostenido a lo largo del tiempo una relación amorosa sólida, gracias a la cual han construido una familia hermosa desde que se casaron en 2011.
La casa se llenó de emoción y travesuras con la llegada de sus tres hijos, George, Charlotte y Louis, quienes conmueven a todos los seguidores de la realeza.
La pareja se conoció en la Universidad St. Andrews en 2001 y durante los primeros años solo tuvieron una bonita amistad, que se fue transformando en amor, hasta que formalizaron su relación ante la realeza.
La ruptura entre el príncipe William y Kate Middleton
Sin embargo, esa felicidad se quebró en 2007 cuando rompieron su relación amorosa. El biógrafo Andrew Morton, en su libro de 2011 "William and Catherine", se adentra en la división de 2007, afirmando que William terminó las cosas porque pensó que "podría hacerlo mejor" y conseguir a una mejor muchacha para él.
Morton escribió: “En abril, para gran angustia de Kate, William terminó su relación. Fue una tormenta que se había estado gestando durante mucho tiempo, como resultado de su falta de voluntad para comprometerse y la sensación que sus amigos notaron de que 'él podría hacerlo mejor"".
Un amigo cercano del príncipe le dijo al Sr. Morton: "Pensó que podía hacerlo mejor, pero se dio cuenta muy rápidamente de lo que había renunciado".
Finalmente, William se dio cuenta de lo que realmente quería en la vida y apenas un par de meses después, retomaron su relación para volverse inseparables hasta el día de hoy.
