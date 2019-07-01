El pasatiempo preferido de Kate Middleton que sus hijos aman
La Duquesa de Cambridge es una devota fotógrafa.
La vena artística de Kate Middleton le pone sello a todo lo que hace. La Duquesa de Cambridge es una apasionada de las artes plásticas y la fotografía es uno de sus pasatiempos preferidos. Su osadía con la cámara nos ha entregado los retratos más tiernos de sus hijos, a quienes ella ya inculca el amor por este oficio.
Cuando se convirtió en la directora de la Royal Photographic Society, de manos de la propia reina Isabel II, Kate Middleton se mostró orgullosa porque sus dos hijos mayores, George y Charlotte, ya toman una cámara para tomar sus propias fotos.
Madre orgullosa
El diario Daily Mail reseñó que mientras compartía en centro Action for Children, en Kingston, Kate confesó que el príncipe George, de cinco años, y la princesa Charlotte, de cuatro, aman tomar fotografías.
La revelación surgió de forma espontánea mientras aconsejaba a un chico de la fundación, que tenía su cámara en mano. “Solo mira todo a tu alrededor. Tal vez esté frente a ti, o muy lejos, pero elije su tema y céntrate en él. Sal con tu cámara también. A George y Charlotte les encanta cuando hacemos eso”, dijo Middelton.
📸 Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self-expression, and to help develop new skills — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh, and young people from Action for Children for the sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society, which covered elements of photography including portraits, light and colour. The workshop, run by RPS honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden, highlighted how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings. As part of her longstanding work on early years The Duchess is on a mission to support organisations like Action for Children, that aim to give every child the best possible start in life. Action for Children, who are marking their 150th anniversary this year, are committed to helping vulnerable children, young people, and their families, across the UK. The charity's 7,000 staff and volunteers operated over 522 services in the UK, improving the lives of 301,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers last year. The Royal Photographic Society, of whom The Duchess today became Patron, is one of the world's oldest photographic societies. It was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography. Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage to The Duchess, after having held the role for 67 years. @actionforchildrenuk @royalphotographicsociety
Retratos
La esposa del príncipe William es famosa por utilizar sus fotografías como retratos oficiales de sus hijos; algo poco usual para la realeza británica. De hecho, la cuenta oficial del Palacio de Kensintong publica los momentos captados por la Duquesa de Cambridge sobre la vida de sus pequeños.
En esta, Kate Middleton fotografía al príncipe George en su primer día en la guardería de Westacre Montessori School, en Norfolk.
Prince George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two photographs to mark the occasion. They show Prince George standing in front of the mural on the outside of the nursery building. Photograph ©The Duchess of Cambridge
Para el cumpleaños cuatro de Charlotte subieron tres nuevos retratos en sus redes sociales. Estas imágenes se tomaron en el Palacio de Kensington y en su casa de Norfolk.
Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.
El pasado 22 de abril, William y Kate subieron una tierna foto por el primer año del príncipe Louis. En el mensaje del post dijeron estar encantados por compartir este momento.