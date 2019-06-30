Meghan Markle presumió su esbelta figura con un 'total black' durante una sorpresiva aparición junto al príncipe Harry
La duquesa lució más fabulosa que nunca.
Meghan Markle sorprendió a todos este sábado al reaparecer junto al príncipe Harry en el primer juego de las Grandes Ligas de Béisbol en Londres.
Los duques de Sussex acudieron al London Stadium donde los Yankees se enfrentaron a los Red Sox de Boston para promover la Invictus Games Foundation, dedicada a los veteranos de guerra.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight's highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word 'invictus' means 'unconquered' – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London's #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight's event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country.
Durante su tercera aparición tras dar a luz a su hijo Archie, Meghan sorprendió con su esbelta figura en un vestido negro de manga corta de Stella McCartney.
Meghan demostró que ha recuperado su figura en muy poco tiempo tras tener a su pequeño Archie y dejó a más de uno sin palabras con su extrema delgadez.
Los duques además recibieron un regalo muy especial por parte de los jugadores. Se trata de una pequeña camiseta del famoso equipo estadounidense con el nombre de Archie escrito en la parte de atrás con el número 19, y los Red Sox le obsequiaron un conjunto para su primogénito con los colores de los Boston.
Hopefully we will see Prince Archie soon… maybe in this precious little baseball onesie ! Great day for American Baseball and @weareinvictusgames !
La pareja real, quien se mostró más cariñosa y enamorada que nunca, se reunió con los jugadores antes de entrar al campo de juego y al entrar al estadio recibieron una ovación de los espectadores presentes en el estadio de Londres.