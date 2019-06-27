La reina Isabel "no tiene una relación cercana con Kate" pero Meghan "la hace reír", afirma experto
Parece que se lleva mejor con la esposa del príncipe Harry.
Aunque la relación entre la reina Isabel y Kate Middleton parece muy cordial, al parecer es todo pura apariencia.
De acuerdo a una experta en temas de la realeza, la reina de 93 años "no tiene una relación íntima" con la duquesa de Cambridge, pero que la duquesa de Sussex "la hace reír".
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Queen has released a message ahead of Commonwealth Day on Monday. "Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year as we mark the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration, when nations of the Commonwealth agreed to move forward together as free and equal members. The vision and sense of connection that inspired the signatories has stood the test of time, and the Commonwealth continues to grow, adapting to address contemporary needs. "Today, many millions of people around the world are drawn together because of the collective values shared by the Commonwealth. In April last year, I welcomed the leaders of our 53 nations to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, and we all witnessed how the Commonwealth vision offers hope, and inspires us to find ways of protecting our planet, and our people. "We are able to look to the future with greater confidence and optimism as a result of the links that we share, and thanks to the networks of cooperation and mutual support to which we contribute, and on which we draw. With enduring commitment through times of great change, successive generations have demonstrated that whilst the goodwill for which the Commonwealth is renowned may be intangible, its impact is very real. "We experience this as people of all backgrounds continue to find new ways of expressing through action the value of belonging in a connected Commonwealth. I hope and trust that many more will commit to doing so this Commonwealth Day." 📷 PA Images #commonwealth
Así lo afirmó Ingrid Seward, editora en jefe de la revista Majesty, reseñó Daily Mail citando a The Sun, ambos medios británicos.
"La Reina admira a Kate tremendamente, pero no tiene una relación íntima con ella, ya que no tienen mucho en común", dijo a Fabulous Digital.
La relación entre la reina Isabel y Kate Middleton
"Creo que la Reina y Kate tienen una relación más seria ya que, obviamente, Kate tiene toda la esperanza de ser reina en el futuro y no querría hacer nada para estropear eso", agregó.
La experta continuó cuestionando qué tendrían en común Kate, de 37 años, y Su Majestad, de 93, aparte de sus deberes reales, y afirmó que su relación es mucho más formal.
"El vínculo común con Kate serían sus hijos y no puedo imaginarme a la Reina pasando demasiado tiempo hablando de ellos; Ella es una mujer muy tímida", señaló.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were today introduced to the newborn son of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. The Duchess’s mother, Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. 📸 Chris Allerton/@sussexroyal
Meghan, también de 37 años, mostró un vínculo cada vez mayor con la Reina cuando llevaron a cabo sus primeros compromisos oficiales juntas en Cheshire el 18 de junio del año pasado, solo un mes después de su boda.
Parecían llevarse muy bien, con Meghan riéndose y susurrándole a la Reina mientras veían una actuación infantil en la apertura de un puente que cruza el río Mersey en Widnes.