Príncipe William: “Yo apoyaría a cualquiera de mis hijos si fueran gay”
Su nobleza no tiene límites.
El príncipe William cada día da muestras de la libertad en la que cría a sus hijos a pesar de pertenecer a la realeza y estar en un ambiente lleno de normas y reglas.
Durante un evento de caridad organizado por jóvenes LGBT en Londres, el duque de Cambridge y segundo en la línea de sucesión al trono británico, confesó que “apoyaría completamente” a sus hijos si alguno fuera gay.
Así lo reseñó la BBC, al tiempo que William admitió que sí le preocuparía las presiones a las que tendrían que enfrentarse.
“Ojalá viviéramos en un mundo en el que sea realmente normal y genial, pero particularmente para mi familia y la posición en la que estamos, eso es lo poco que me pone nervioso”, dijo.
La única preocupación del príncipe William
El duque enfatizó que respaldaba cualquier decisión que tomaran sus hijos, pero agregó: “Me preocupa desde el punto de vista de los padres. Cuántas barreras sabes, palabras de odio, persecución, todo eso y la discriminación que podría llegar, eso es lo que realmente me preocupa”.
“Pero eso es para todos nosotros, tratar de ayudar a corregir, y asegurarnos de que podamos poner eso en el pasado y no volver a ese tipo de cosas”, señaló el padre de tres hijos, George, Charlotte y Louis.
El primo de la Reina, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, y su compañero James Coyle fueron la primera pareja real del mismo sexo en casarse el año pasado.