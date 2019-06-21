La razón por la que Meghan Markle llegó tarde al cumpleaños de la reina Isabel
Meghan se encuentra en su licencia por maternidad
Todos los ojos estaban en Meghan Markle cuando asistió a su primer compromiso real desde que dio a luz a su bebé Archie en mayo.
La duquesa de Sussex deslumbró a los espectadores durante el desfile de Trooping the Color a principios de este mes, pero los observadores reales se dieron cuenta rápidamente de que Markle llegó tarde al balcón con el resto de la familia real. Resulta que había una muy buena razón detrás de la demora de Markle.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
El evento Trooping the Color se celebra en honor al cumpleaños de la reina Isabel. Este año se cumplió el 93 aniversario de Su Majestad y la mayoría de los miembros de la familia real asistieron para ver cómo se desarrollaban las festividades.
Cuando Meghan finalmente apareció en el balcón desde donde la familia real observó las celebraciones y saludaron a los asistentes, se había cambiado el atuendo y se había quitado el abrigo y los guantes.
View this post on Instagram
Three cheers for Her Majesty!!! The Queen and Members of The Royal Family gathered together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour #QBP2019 The @RoyalAirForce and @rafredarrows mark the end of The Queen's official birthday parade 2019 with a magnificent flypast. Her Majesty travelled back to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards, London at the Head of The Queen’s Guard, preceded by Massed Bands and the Sovereign’s Escort #TroopingTheColour. 📷 PA Images 📹 @bbcstudioslive
Según el portal Express, el cambio de vestimenta sugiere que Markle estaba cuidando a Archie detrás de la escena, lo que explica por qué llegó tarde a la aparición del balcón.
Fuentes cercanas a la familia afirman que Meghan y Harry quieren ser más prácticos cuando se trata de la crianza de los hijos y por lo tanto se encargan de la mayoría de las tareas por su cuenta, quizás ese fue el motivo por el que tardaron tanto en contratar una niñera.