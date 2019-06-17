Kate Middleton y doña Letizia comparten durante importante ceremonia de la realeza europea

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family to attend this year’s Order of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Duke of Cambridge and several senior Members of the Royal Family, and twenty-four knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’ Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies — The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands attended this year’s Garter Day service, during which they were installed as Supernumerary Knights of the Garter. Earlier in the day The Queen held a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle, where Lady Mary Peters was invested with the Order's insignia by Her Majesty. During their visit to Northern Ireland in February, The Duke and Duchess congratulated @Olympics gold medallist Lady Mary on her appointment to the Order of the Garter. 📷 Kensington Palace/PA @TheRoyalFamily @koninklijkhuis #GarterDay #WindsorCastle