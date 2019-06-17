Kate Middleton y doña Letizia comparten durante importante ceremonia de la realeza europea
Ambas coincidieron en sus atuendos y se mostraron muy amigables.
La realeza europea se juntó en un prestigioso y elegante evento en el que se celebró el nombramiento de nuevos miembros que se incorporan a la Orden de la Jarratera. Durante la importante ceremonia real Kate Middleton compartió con Doña Letizia de España.
El castillo de Windsor recibió a Doña Letizia que acompañaba al rey Felipe VII, así como al rey Guillermo de Holanda junto a su esposa Máxima.
La ceremonia monárquica, una de las más importantes del Reino Unido, se realizó con el fin de honrar a Felipe VII y Guillermo con la máxima distinción real.
Kate Middleton y doña Letizia podrían ser grandes amigas
Doña Letizia asistió con un atuendo acorde a la moda española. Lució un vestido blanco estampado de manga larga, con un peinado recogido y un tocado. Kate Middleton llevó un look que iba muy en concordancia con el de Letizia, pues también era blanco y negro.
The King and Queen of Spain were accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The King and Queen of The Netherlands were accompanied by The Duke of York.
The Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex processed together at Windsor Castle. #garterday pic.twitter.com/yll5gqqqBG
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2019
Durante la visita, las dos mujeres de la realeza han estado muy unidas conversando y compartiendo. En las fotografías puede verse cómo ambas charlan y ríen juntas.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family to attend this year’s Order of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Duke of Cambridge and several senior Members of the Royal Family, and twenty-four knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’ Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies — The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands attended this year’s Garter Day service, during which they were installed as Supernumerary Knights of the Garter. Earlier in the day The Queen held a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle, where Lady Mary Peters was invested with the Order's insignia by Her Majesty. During their visit to Northern Ireland in February, The Duke and Duchess congratulated @Olympics gold medallist Lady Mary on her appointment to the Order of the Garter. 📷 Kensington Palace/PA @TheRoyalFamily @koninklijkhuis #GarterDay #WindsorCastle
Al parecer tienen mucho en común y podrían tener una excelente conexión, ya que no solo se mostraron muy unidas, sino que coincidieron en su selección de colores y vestuario.