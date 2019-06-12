FOTO: Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry publican por accidente una imagen de ambos que enloqueció a sus seguidores
La duquesa recientemente reapareció luego de haber dado a luz a su primer hijo, Archie.
Los accidentes en las redes sociales son comunes, muchos han sido los famosos que suben fotos o videos sin querer y este fue el caso de Meghan Markle y el prícupe Harry en una de sus últimos posts.
Recientemente Harry estuvo en una reunión con el primer ministro de Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, con quien discutió varios temas. Como es costumbre, los duques de Sussex compartieron las imágenes del momento, sin embargo, una de estas tenía un detalle del que posiblemente no se percataron.
Los fanáticos de Meghan Markle y el píncipe Harry notaron un detalle curioso
No hay nada más tierno que las fotos familiares, pues nos hacen recordar las bonitas etapas del proceso de construir un hogar. Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry saben muy bien esto, pues, quedó en evidencia cuando con este post en su Instagram.
The Duke of Sussex has had a longstanding connection to The Ghurkas and the people of Nepal beginning at a very young age. Today His Royal Highness held an audience with Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. This is the first visit to the UK by a Nepali Prime Minister in 19 years. The Duke has previously met KP Sharma Oli, on his first official visit to Nepal in March 2016, a country he had always longed to visit. At the time, Nepal was recovering from a major earthquake – rural villages had been torn apart leaving many families displaced, with heritage sites in Kathmandu severely damaged. Despite this tragedy, The Duke was moved by the remarkable spirit, resilience and warmth of the Nepalese, as seen in the photos from his visit. The Duke explored Nepal’s stunning natural beauty, trekking through a National Park, experiencing the Hindu Festival of Colour in the Himalayan village of Okhari and staying with a local family in Leorani village. During the visit, HRH also met The Royal Gurkha Rifles at the British Gurkha Camp in Pokhara, whom are a unique unit of soldiers in the British Army recruited from Nepal. The Duke has a particularly close bond to The Gurkha’s, having served with The 1st Battalion in Afghanistan in 2007/2008. The Gurkha’s have taken part in operations in Kosovo, Bosnia, East Timor, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Australia and Iraq and share a 203 year relationship with the UK. At the end of his 2016 visit, The Duke joined Team Rubicon volunteers to help a remote village whose community had been destroyed in the earthquake. @Teamrubiconuk unites the skills and expertise of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams in the aftermath of natural disasters. The Duke helped with the rebuild of the local school, giving children a safe space to go to school and study before the monsoon season arrived.
En la imagen sale una inédita foto de Meghan y Harry juntos. La captura fue tomada en diciembre de 2017 por el fotógrafo Alexi Lubomirsk, con motivo de su compromiso, según reportó E! Online.
El detalle está en que Meghan ya no solo usa su anillo de compromiso y de bodas, sino que tiene también uno tercero.
Según la revista People, este fue un regalo de Harry y se trata del “anillo de la eternidad”.
