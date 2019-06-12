FOTO: Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry publican por accidente una imagen de ambos que enloqueció a sus seguidores

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Sussex has had a longstanding connection to The Ghurkas and the people of Nepal beginning at a very young age. Today His Royal Highness held an audience with Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. This is the first visit to the UK by a Nepali Prime Minister in 19 years. The Duke has previously met KP Sharma Oli, on his first official visit to Nepal in March 2016, a country he had always longed to visit. At the time, Nepal was recovering from a major earthquake – rural villages had been torn apart leaving many families displaced, with heritage sites in Kathmandu severely damaged. Despite this tragedy, The Duke was moved by the remarkable spirit, resilience and warmth of the Nepalese, as seen in the photos from his visit. The Duke explored Nepal’s stunning natural beauty, trekking through a National Park, experiencing the Hindu Festival of Colour in the Himalayan village of Okhari and staying with a local family in Leorani village. During the visit, HRH also met The Royal Gurkha Rifles at the British Gurkha Camp in Pokhara, whom are a unique unit of soldiers in the British Army recruited from Nepal. The Duke has a particularly close bond to The Gurkha’s, having served with The 1st Battalion in Afghanistan in 2007/2008. The Gurkha’s have taken part in operations in Kosovo, Bosnia, East Timor, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Australia and Iraq and share a 203 year relationship with the UK. At the end of his 2016 visit, The Duke joined Team Rubicon volunteers to help a remote village whose community had been destroyed in the earthquake. @Teamrubiconuk unites the skills and expertise of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams in the aftermath of natural disasters. The Duke helped with the rebuild of the local school, giving children a safe space to go to school and study before the monsoon season arrived.