El verdadero motivo por el que Meghan y Harry no estaban cerca de la reina durante su cumpleaños
La pareja se mantuvo alejada, mientras que Kate y William estaban junto a la reina
Cuando Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry hicieron su primera aparición conjunta desde que presentaron al bebé Archie al mundo en el Trooping the Color del sábado, no estaban en el balcón del palacio.
Tal como lo fue para las celebraciones de Trooping del año pasado, el duque y la duquesa de Sussex no eran tan prominentes en el balcón como Kate Middleton y el príncipe William, y todo se reducía a un "orden jerárquico" real, y un deseo de que los niños sean el foco.
"Ella no era tan prominente tal vez como algunas personas podrían haber esperado, pero hay un orden jerárquico", dijo Joe Little, editor en jefe de la revista Majesty, a la revista People. "No había ninguna intención leve, pero William es el hermano mayor y debe salir primero con su esposa".
El año pasado, una fuente del palacio le dijo a People: "No hay nadie que lo explique, y le dice dónde ponerse de pie. Y había muchos niños que todos querrían en el frente".
Durante la celebración anual, que honra el cumpleaños de la reina Isabel, Meghan llegó al evento junto a Harry. Se unieron en su carruaje con Kate y Camilla, duquesa de Cornualles.
La pareja le dio la bienvenida a su hijo Archie Harrison hace casi cinco semanas, el 6 de mayo, y se han establecido como una familia de tres en su casa de Frogmore Cottage en Windsor.