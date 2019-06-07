El imperdonable error que cometió Donald Trump con la reina Isabel II
El mandatario estadounidense lo volvió a hacer.
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, estuvo de visita esta semana en Reino Unido y tuvo varios encuentros con la realeza británica.
Durante un banquete de gala que la reina Isabel II ofreció en honor del mandatario y su familia, Trump cometió un grave error de protocolo.
Y es que luego de un brindis en el que halagó a la reina y la calificó como "una mujer formidable", el mandatario le dio unas pequeñas palmadas en la espalda a la monarca, rompiendo el protocolo real, pues nadie puede tocar a la reina, bajo ningún concepto.
Sin embargo, la reina no se mostró molesta con este gesto, y por el contrario le agradeció a Trump su visita al Reino Unido.
No es la primera vez que Trump rompe con el protocolo real, pues durante su visita el año pasado a la reina, el primer mandatario estadounidense rompió las reglas y caminó delante de la reina mientras pasaban revista a las tropas en el Palacio de Buckingham, algo que no está permitido pues la reina debe caminar siempre delante.
Pero, Trump no es el primero en cometer este grave error con la reina, pues en 2009, la ex primera dama Michelle Obama rodeó con su brazo a Isabel II en el Palacio de Backingham.
Este episodio lo recordó en su libro de memorias ‘Becoming’, y expresó que “aquello fue una reacción humanatotalmente natural de la que no me arrepiento“.
