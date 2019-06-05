La historia de cómo el príncipe William no estaba dispuesto a casarse con Kate Middleton
Fueron inicios muy complejos para la pareja.
Aunque en la actualidad el príncipe William y Kate Middleton son una de las parejas más bellas y enamoradas de la realeza británica, hubo una época en la que el hijo mayor de Lady Di le temía fuertemente al compromiso.
La pareja tuvo una hermosa ceremonia en 2011 y han formado una familia junto a sus tres hijos George, Charlotte y Louis. Pero su llegada al altar tuvo que atravesar primero un par de espinas.
El príncipe William y su falta de compromiso inicial con Kate Middleton
El biógrafo Andrew Morton, en su libro de 2011 "William and Catherine", profundiza en los primeros días del romance real de la pareja, y la ruptura que sufrieron en 2007, reseñó el diario Express.
Morton escribió: "Fue una tormenta la que se había estado gestando durante mucho tiempo, como consecuencia de su falta de voluntad para comprometerse y la sensación que sus amigos notaron de que 'él podría hacerlo mejor"".
Vino después de otra "separación de prueba" similar en 2004, después de que la pareja terminara sus estudios universitarios.
El experto en realeza explicó que en esa ocasión, "[Kate] simplemente quería más de él, en términos de compromiso emocional y apoyo, de lo que estaba preparado para dar en esa etapa de su vida".
"Tuvieron una relación de altibajos en St Andrews debido a su negativa a comprometerse", agregó.
Sin embargo, después de la ruptura de 2007, un amigo cercano a la realeza dijo: "[William] se dio cuenta de lo que realmente quería en la vida".
"Pensó que podía hacerlo mejor, pero se dio cuenta muy rápidamente de lo que había renunciado".
Kate y William pronto se reconciliaron y se fueron a una escapada romántica a las Seychelles, donde hicieron un pacto secreto de compromiso mutuo hasta que él estuviera listo para casarse.