Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry rinden tributo a labor humanitaria de Diana
Los Duques de Sussex recordaron a la princesa para celebrar el Orgullo Gay.
Las causas sociales son una pasión para Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry. Los Duques de Sussex están empeñados en hacer del mundo un mejor lugar, tal como lo soñaba la princesa Diana de Gales.
La pareja le rindió un conmovedor tributo al anunciar su apoyo a movimientos LGTB por ser junio el mes del Orgullo Gay. A través de un post, en su cuenta Instagram oficial, recordaron a labor que Diana realizaba a favor de la lucha contra el SIDA y VIH.
Esperanza
“Este mes rendimos homenaje a las organizaciones que apoyan a la comunidad LGBTQ: aquellos jóvenes y viejos, sus familiares y amigos", dijeron Meghan y Harry a sus seguidores. "Organizaciones que se reflejan en el pasado y tienen la esperanza de un futuro merecidamente más inclusivo”, agregaron.
“Estamos contigo y te apoyamos. Porque es muy simple: el amor es amor”, dice la publicación. El post tiene nueve imágenes diferentes. En una de ellas aparece la princesa Diana, visitando a pacientes con VIH.
En otra imagen salen los propios Duques de Sussex, quienes dieron su apoyan la Fundación de Elton John, el Proyecto Trevor y Stonewall.
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez
Estigma
La princesa Diana de Gales fue una vocera fundamental para romper el estigma que existía contra al SIDA y VIH. En 1987 inauguró una unidad del Hospital Middlesex de Londres, dedicada exclusivamente a la atención de este tipo de pacientes.
Sin temor estrechaba las manos y besaba a los enfermos. Así demostraba que el virus no podría transmitirse solo a través del contacto. El diario The Sun informó que en la foto, publicada por Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, corresponde a 1996.
25 October 1991: [Swipe] Princess Diana greets Kenneth Roe, a former school principal, who was suffering from Aids, during her visit to Casey House, an Aids hospice in Toronto, Canada. He was flanked by his daughters, Mary Lou Roe and Nancy Luder ■ 25 أكتوبر 1991: [اسحب الصور] اﻷميرة ديانا تصافح كينيث رو، مدير مدرسة سابق ومصاب بمرض نقص المناعة المكتسبة [اﻷيدز]، وذلك خلال زيارتها إلى مصحة كايسي هاوس لرعاية وعلاج مرض اﻷيدز في مدينة تورنتو الكندية. وفي الصورة الثانية، يبدو كينيث محاطا بابنتيه ماري لو رو ونانسي لودير
Gerard McGrath aparece con Diana en la foto. En 2017, él mismo contó a The Sun cómo fue su encuentro: “Cuando ella entró, estaba brillando”.
08 October 1996: Princess Diana receives a flower bouquet from an Aids patient during a visit to London Lighthouse, a centre for people affected by HIV and AIDS, in which she helped in launching a £1.5 million Capital Appeal ■ 08 أكتوبر 1996: اﻷميرة ديانا تحصل على باقة من الزهور من مريض مصاب بفيروس نقص المناعة المكتسبة (اﻹيدز)، وذلك خلال زيارتها لمركز لايت هاوس في لندن، المتخصص في رعاية المصابين بهذا الفيروس القاتل، حيث قامت اﻷميرة خلال تلك الزيارة بتدشين حملة توعوية وخيرية لجمع مبلغ وقدره 1.5 مليون جنيه أسترليني لدعم المركز