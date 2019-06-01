El príncipe William “cambió a Kate Middleton y apartó a sus amigas”

View this post on Instagram

🧂 In Anglesey The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Halen Môn Anglesey Sea Salt, a thriving local business which has been operating for over two decades, and won The Queen’s Award for Sustainability in 2017. The Duke and Duchess saw the salt making process from hand harvesting to packaging, and learned more about Halen Môn’s collaborations with other local food producers, and their involvement in community initiatives.