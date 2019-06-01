El príncipe William “cambió a Kate Middleton y apartó a sus amigas”
Kate cambió de vida cuando conoció a William.
Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge y el príncipe William se casaron en una inolvidable ceremonia en 2011. Los padres de George, Charlotte y Louis se conocieron en 2001 cuando ambos estaban en su primer año en la Universidad de St Andrews. Al principio fueron amigos pero la pareja comenzó a enamorarse durante sus días de universidad.
Sin embargo, el biógrafo Andrew Morton, en su libro de 2011 William and Catherine, informó cómo la relación de Kate con el futuro rey comenzó a cambiarla a ella y a su círculo de amigos, reseñó el portal Express.
Morton escribe: “El comportamiento de Kate cambió. Descrita como 'dulce y sin pretensiones', se volvió aún más recluida y restringida”.
“Si, por ejemplo, una amiga sugería salir a tomar una copa después de las conferencias, ya no estaba tan fácilmente disponible, 'Tengo que encontrarme con Will', se estaba convirtiendo en una frase casi constante”, confesó el biógrafo.
“Ella trató a su príncipe como un rey, también (…) Naturalmente tímida, ella se aplazó continuamente al juicio de William, feliz de seguirlo”, explicó la fuente.
El autor reveló cómo, con la relación de Kate y el príncipe durante sus primeros años juntos, los amigos de la duquesa se sintieron aliviados cuando la pareja se separó en 2007.
“En abril de 2007, cuando Clarence House informó al mundo extraoficialmente que el romance entre Willam y Kate había seguido su curso, pocos de sus amigos derramaron una lágrima”, confesó.