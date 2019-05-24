Fuente revela que los amigos del príncipe Harry odian a Meghan por “controlarlo demasiado”
La duquesa sigue tratando de encajar.
Meghan Markle se convirtió en el amor del príncipe Harry desde el primer momento en que se vieron. Pero no toda la realeza y sus allegados están contentos con la influencia de la actriz sobre el príncipe.
Ahora, un biógrafo real afirmó que la duquesa de Sussex no es muy popular entre los amigos de Harry ya que temen que “controla demasiado” a su esposo.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
La escritora británica Angela Levin, quien previamente escribió biografías sobre Harry, de 34 años, hizo las declaraciones en el especial real de la CBS, 'Meghan and Harry Plus One', reseñó Daily Mail.
La fuente insistió que los círculos que rodean a la familia real pueden sentirse amenazados por la ex estrella de Suits, de 37 años, que es conocida por compartir sus puntos de vista social y feminista.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Hablando en el programa, Angela dijo: “Creo que no es popular en muchos círculos a menudo porque adoran a Harry y parecen pensar que ella está a cargo de todo lo que ocurre en sus vidas”.
Los amigos de Meghan Markle la defienden
Los amigos de la duquesa, incluida Jessica Alba, defendieron a Meghan contra los ataques que ha recibido de parte de la prensa.
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday
Daniel Martin, maquillador de Meghan durante muchos años, y la actriz Janina Gavankar, una amiga de la duquesa desde hace mucho tiempo, compartieron anécdotas brillantes sobre la nueva madre, lo que confirma que cualquier información sobre el “comportamiento de diva” puede ser falsa.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
“Estoy seguro de que el bebé va a ser criado, como, definitivamente ‘limpio y verde’. Escuchas estas historias y no hay ninguna verdad en eso”, dijo Daniel. “La conozco muy bien, y sé que no merece toda esta prensa negativa”.