Adam Levine renunció a The Voice y dejará un gran vacío en el show
Todavía no queremos creerlo.
Una amarga despedida le espera a los fanáticos de The Voice: el cantante y músico Adam Levine renunció al programa luego de ser jurado del mismo durante 8 años.
El mismo artista anunció la noticia en su cuenta en Instagram. “Es tiempo de cambiar y seguir adelante”, comentó el vocalista de Maroon 5.
View this post on Instagram
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
El adiós de Adam Levine a The Voice
“Hace unos 8 años, Mark Burnett nos convenció para que nos apuntáramos a este espectáculo en el que te sientas en una gran silla roja con la espalda alejada de los cantantes en el escenario. Primero gracias a Mark. No teníamos ni idea de lo que estábamos haciendo o hacia dónde iba. Después del primer día de rodaje, me quedé sentado, aturdido. Me dije a mí mismo “aquí hay algo de magia. Definitivamente, algo está sucediendo”. Se convirtió en una experiencia que dio forma a mi vida y que estará cerca de mi corazón para siempre”, escribió Levine en la publicación que cuenta con más de 100 mil likes. Anunció que Gwen Stefani lo va a sustituir en el panel.
Cómo el príncipe William hizo sentir como una ’empleada’ a Kate Middleton
Fue un duro comienzo su relación
Adam Levine agradeció a quienes han sido sus compañeros en esta temporada como Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Blake Shelton y en ciertas temporadas Miley Cyrus y Alicia Keys. "Me siento verdaderamente honrado de haber sido parte de algo que siempre apreciaré por el resto de mi vida. Gracias a todos los entrenadores con los que me he sentado en esas sillas. Esa es una experiencia compartida que es singularmente nuestra. Tenemos eso para la vida. Gracias a todos los que apoyaron este largo y extraño giro a la izquierda en un lugar al que nunca pensé que iría".