10 fotos que explican el increíble y exótico estilo de la hija de Will Smith

View this post on Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith confesses she once had 'a porn addiction' as daughter Willow admits she first watched porn at 11 Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up on her previously "unhealthy" addiction to porn. The 47-year-old actress was joined by her 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones for the candid discussion on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. On her porn addiction, the mother of two revealed it occurred shortly before her relationship with her husband Will Smith began. 'Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness,' said the Girls Trip star. 'I actually feel like I was using "addiction" a little lightly,' said Jada, once the women had sat down at the titular table. And maybe I'll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.' Her daughter, Willow then asked if her porn fixation came from an 'emotional' place. 'It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is,' Jada explained. 'But it's actually not.' Earlier in the episode, the teenage 'Whip My Hair' singer admitted she began watching porn with her friends at a young age on Tumblr. She said she was 'around 11' at the time. All my girlfriends were like, ‘Oh, you should [watch],' the I Am Legend actress said. Jada then picked up her daughter's story. 'I remember the first time I went on Willow’s Tumblr, she was 10 or 11,' the actress began. 'She was very matter of fact, she said, "I’m going to my Tumblr page but as we’re going to the Tumblr page you’re going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me."' 'So she’s just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr.' Willow countered, 'It wasn’t! Mom. It really wasn’t.' #rumorbus #jadapinkettsmith #pornaddictiction #willowsmith #AdrienneBanfieldJones #redtabletalk #porn #Tumblr