10 fotos que explican el increíble y exótico estilo de la hija de Will Smith
La pequeña Willow Smith ya ha marcado gracias a su único estilo.
La increíble Willow Smith
Definitivamente Will Smith ha criado a sus hijos para no temer a las críticas y encontrar su propio estilo. Algo con lo que ha sido criticado dado que ambos han salido totalmente del molde, lo que termina asustando a la audiencia.
Jaden Smith, a pesar que su éxito, ha sido muy atacado por su orientación sexual y su aspecto que no sigue ninguna regla social. Mientras tanto, Willow ha dividido comentarios porque también sale de los estereotipos.
Sin embargo, ella ha sido muy admirada por ser tan original. Willow Smith tiene 18 años, y ya se está haciendo un lugar en el mundo del entretenimiento musical por su propia cuenta, y no solamente por ser hija de Will Smith.
1.- Tiene una voz envidiable.
Parece que el talento musical viene de familia.
2.- Sus rasgos son muy atractivos.
Ojos almendrados, labios gruesos, y una gran seguridad en sí misma.
3.- Ama hacer tonterías.
No siempre busca salir perfecta, ella se acepta en todas sus formas.
4.- Ya tiene 4.4 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
A su corta edad ya es toda una influencer.
5.- Su estilo ha captado la atención de muchos.
No es el estilo tradicional, y por eso la amamos más.
6.- Tiene una gran relación con su papá.
No duda en expresar el cariño que le tiene al actor.
7.- Es imposible no apreciar su belleza.
¡Ella es tan hermosa!
8.- Tampoco le importan las críticas.
Toda esta familia es muy fuerte ante los malos comentarios.
9.- Talento, estilo y carisma.
¿Qué más se puede pedir?
10.- Necesitamos más famosos como Willow Smith.
Mujeres fuertes, creativas, y con un estilo único.