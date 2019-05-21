La batalla de Meghan y Harry contra Kate y William que se ha desatado en Instagram
Los duques han desatado una guerra entre ellos.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan y Harry, y los duques de Cambridge, Kate y William, hasta hace unas semanas compartían la misma cuenta en Instagram.
Sin embargo, desde hace siete semanas, los duques de Sussex crearon su propia cuenta @SussexRoyal, y @kensingtonroyal, les quedó exclusivamente a los duques de Cambridge.
Desde ese momento sin intención, comenzó una batalla en Instagram entre las dos parejas de la realeza que se ha tornado muy entretenida.
Beth Hale se ha encargado de investigar cómo va esta batalla en las redes entre los duques y estos han sido los resultados:
Actualmente los duques de Cambridge cuentan con 8 millones 973 mil seguidores, y los duques de Sussex poseen 8 millones 317 mil seguidores.
Sin embargo, Harry y Meghan batieron récord cuando lanzaron su cuenta de Instagram el 2 de abril, alcanzando un millón de seguidores en solo 6 horas.
A los seis minutos de haberse configurado, la cuenta tenía más de 8,000 seguidores, a 1.3 millones de personas les gustó la publicación y más de 44,600 personas comentaron.
La primera batalla
Los dos hermanos se unen a su padre, el príncipe Carlos y sir David Attenborough, en el Museo de Historia Natural para el estreno del documental de Netflix Nuestro planeta y ambas casas publicaron sobre el evento.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Photo credit: PA, Image 1
Pero, más tarde Harry y Meghan publicaron cuatro imágenes y un video, comenzando con un respetuoso blanco y negro de los cuatro hombres en el estreno.
Y al final vino la toma ganadora del juego: una fotografía nunca antes vista de Meghan y Harry que le colocan un collar de seguimiento a un elefante en Botswana.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
En este momento la nueva cuenta ya tenía más de dos millones de seguidores, a 447,000 de ellos les gusta la nueva publicación.
William y Kate eligieron una imagen en blanco y negro diferente de la alineación, luego otras siete imágenes, incluido un video del Príncipe William entrevistando a Sir David en Davos.
View this post on Instagram
🌍 A multi-generational effort is required to highlight the threat of climate change and ensure we maintain our natural environment. The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex attended the Global Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’, where they were greeted by Sir David Attenborough, voice of @OurPlanet — swipe to watch The Duke of Cambridge in conversation with Sir David Attenborough on the urgent challenges and opportunities facing the next generation of environmental leaders. Supporting communities to protect their natural environment for future generations has been one of The Duke of Cambridge's key priorities for a number of years. Through the Royal Foundation in 2012 The Duke founded United for Wildlife, an unprecedented collaboration between seven of the world’s most influential conservation organisations — all working together to #EndWildlifeCrime. Follow @UnitedforWildlife to learn more about their work. 📷PA / Royal Communications
El video de William obtuvo solo 237,000 me gusta en comparación con la foto de Meghan y Harry.
La segunda batalla
Luego el 7 de abril, Meghan y Harry publicaron una serie de imágenes en las que se destacan las organizaciones benéficas a las que les gustaría que donaran las personas, en lugar de regalos para el bebé. A WellChild, una organización benéfica de la que Harry ha sido patrocinador desde 2007. Meghan está en la foto con él.
Esto obtuvo 396,000 "me gusta", y ahora eran 4,1 millones de personas siguiendo la cuenta y varios miles de nuevos seguidores por cada organización benéfica.
View this post on Instagram
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
Por su parte, Kensington Royal publicó una foto de William con aspecto serio, anunciando que terminó un apego de tres semanas con los servicios de seguridad.
Esta publicación obtuvo 113,000 "me gusta" y la cuenta llega hasta los 7,5 millones.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Cambridge has concluded a three week attachment to the UK’s Security and Intelligence Agencies (MI5, MI6 and @GCHQ). The attachment comes as the three security services continue their vital work both at home and abroad to keep our people and our allies safe. The Duke of Cambridge said: “Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience. These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe. They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face. They are driven by an unrivalled patriotism and dedication to upholding the values of this country. We all owe them deep gratitude for the difficult and dangerous work they do.” The Duke’s assignment began with a week at the Secret Intelligence Service – MI6 – who work secretly overseas, developing foreign contacts and gathering intelligence that helps to make the UK safer and more prosperous. They help the UK identify and exploit opportunities as well as navigate risks to its national security, military effectiveness and economy. His second week was spent at the Security Service – MI5 – where he saw their work to protect our national security, particularly against threats from terrorism. He finished his assignment at the Government Communications Headquarters in Cheltenham, where he spent time with those using cutting-edge technology, technical ingenuity and wide-ranging partnerships to identify, analyse and disrupt threats. With the threat level for international terrorism in the UK set at SEVERE or above for the last five years, the Duke was keen to see first-hand the extraordinary work that staff across the Security and Intelligence Agencies do — visit @GCHQ to find out more about the work of Government Communications Headquarters in Cheltenham.
La tercera y una de las más importantes: el cumpleaños de la reina Isabel
Las dos parejas adoptaron enfoques muy diferentes a este evento.
Los duques de Sussex publicaron “Feliz Cumpleaños, Majestad. Señora, abuelita. ¡Deseándote el día más maravilloso!” fue el mensaje acompañado de un emoji de globo.
Los duques de Cambridge publicaron una foto de familia: William, Kate, George y Charlotte con la Reina y otros miembros de la familia en el balcón del palacio.
El nacimiento de Archie
El 6 de mayo nació el primogénito de Meghan y Harry, Archie, y publicaron un post de 'Es un niño' y un video del príncipe Harry compartiendo su alegría.
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Dos días después, las fotos de la nueva mamá lucían increíbles y la encantadora imagen en blanco y negro de ellas con la Reina, el Príncipe Philip y la madre de Meghan, Doria.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
El día del nacimiento de Archie, la cuenta tenía 6.2 millones de seguidores, con un incremento de 7.1 millones el día en que hace su primera aparición pública, con 2.8 millones de me gusta para el anuncio, 1.6 millones de visitas al video de Harry y 2.9 millones para El tiro en blanco y negro.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Por su parte, los duques de Cambridge le dieron la bienvenida a sus familiares a la "Sociedad de Privación del Sueño", antes de que las publicaciones vuelvan a los negocios: el lanzamiento de la Copa del Rey para recaudar fondos para organizaciones benéficas que apoyan.
El video obtuvo 4,9 millones de visitas y la cuenta acumula 8,4 millones de seguidores.
Los recuerdos de la boda de Meghan y Harry
El pasado 19 de mayo fue el primer aniversario de bodas de Meghan y Harry, por lo que publicaron un video con unas fotos nunca antes vistas de ese día.
Para esa fecha ya tenían 8.2 millones de seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Sin embargo, los duques de Cambridge le hicieron la competencia al publicar unas imágenes de George y Charlotte descalzos en un arroyo, Louis en un columpio de cuerda y mostrando su destreza al caminar.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
View this post on Instagram
