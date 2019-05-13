El emotivo homenaje que Meghan y Harry rindieron a la princesa Diana el Día de las Madres
La princesa Diana siempre está presente en la vida de Harry y Meghan.
Este domingo 12 de mayo se celebró el Día de las Madres en muchas partes del mundo, y los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry quisieron rendir un emotivo homenaje a la princesa Diana.
A través de su cuenta en Instagram, publicaron una nueva imagen del pequeño Archie Harrison, en la que se ven sus pequeños pies mientras Meghan lo carga.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Todos quedaron encantados con la nueva foto del pequeño, pero también hubo algo que llamó la atención, y se trata del fondo de la imagen donde se observaban botones abiertos de la planta “No me olvides”.
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Estas flores de un centímetro de diámetro y cinco pétalos eran las favoritas de la madre del príncipe Harry, por lo que quisieron rendir un sentido tributo.
Ellas tienen un gran significado, y se relaciona con vivir el duelo, y no olvidar a los seres queridos que ya no están.
View this post on Instagram
Además, también incluyeron a la princesa Diana en el emotivo mensaje que compartieron con la imagen.
"Rindiendo homenaje a todas las madres de hoy: del pasado, presente, futuras madres, y aquellas que partieron pero serán recordadas para siempre”, dice parte del mensaje, en el que claramente se referían a la recordada princesa.