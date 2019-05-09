Jason Momoa confirma que habrá Aquaman 2 y no podemos estar más felices
Vendrán nuevas aventuras para nuestro actor favorito.
A todas nos encantó Jason Momoa en Aquaman y ya no tendremos que extrañarlo mucho más en este papel: el actor de 39 años confirmó una secuela de la exitosa película y que ya el guion está listo para ser filmado.
El éxito de $ 1000 millones de Aquaman aseguró que WB estaría interesado en expandir las aventuras de la gran pantalla de Atlantis, reseñó el portal Screen Rant.
Aunque los fanático tendrán que esperar hasta 2022 por la segunda entrega de esa película, Momoa desde ya está trabajando en su papel… y en su barba, la que costó hace semanas para generar consciencia sobre el uso de los plásticos y la contaminación que ocasionan en el planeta.
Jason Momoa, de regreso al mar de nuevo…
“Me siento muy apasionado por hacer la segunda porque es la primera vez que el personaje está todo el tiempo en la tierra” bromeó Momoa mientras estaba en una entrevista con Ellen.
“Es una combinación de tierra y mar, algo así como lo que estoy haciendo con esta [causa ambiental]. No hay extraterrestres que destruyan la Tierra, somos nosotros”, agregó el actor.
Momoa estaba ansioso por hacerles saber a todos los fanáticos que estaba rodando el próximo proyecto de DC, por lo que agregó: “Estaba emocionado de volver allí, así que he estado trabajando con nuestro escritor anterior y tenemos una historia cerrada, y nos estamos metiendo en ella”.
Dado su nivel de entusiasmo por la próxima película, es seguro decir que algunas de las ideas que lanzó en octubre de 2018 se incorporaron al guion de esta próxima película.