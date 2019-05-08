Estás viendo:

Así ha sido el paso de las misteriosas gemelas Olsen en las Galas Met; ellas siempre rompen el protocolo

Así ha sido el paso de las misteriosas gemelas Olsen en las Galas Met; ellas siempre rompen el protocolo

Ellas siempre han roto el protocolo y lucen un estilo único.

Por Valeria Zurita

El regreso de las gemelas Olsen 

Las gemelas Olsen son un misterio. Sin sonreír, con un estilo muy particular, pero alabado por los diseñadores, y una vida privada muy hermética. Ellas vivieron bajo el ojo de la cámara desde su más tierna infancia.

Por ello decidieron alejarse de los medios para vivir su vida sin el acoso de la gente. Solamente se dejan ver en las Met Gala de cada año, y en algunos eventos de alta costura. Ellas dejaron la actuación y no planean regresar para dedicarse totalmente a su carrera como empresarias.

Aunque tienen un aspecto muy diferente al que recordamos, ambas jovencitas son extremadamente exitosas, y queridas. Las gemelas Olsen jamás siguen el código de etiqueta de la Gala Met, pero siempre dan de qué hablar por sus increíbles diseños.

Asimismo, ellas van coordinadas demostrando lo unidas que son a pesar de los años, y los obstáculos que han tenido en sus vidas. ¡Siempre espectaculares!

El éxito detrás de la supuesta ‘decadencia’ de las gemelas Olsen

2014

Tema: Homenaje a Charles James.

2015

Tema: Through the Looking Glass.

2016

Tema: Moda en la era de la tecnología.

2017

Tema: Homenaje a Comme des GarÇons.

2018

Tema: Cuerpos celestes: la moda y la imaginación católica.

2019

Tema: "Notes on Camp", notas del ensayo de Susan Sontag.

Te recomendamos en video:

Relacionados