Así ha sido el paso de las misteriosas gemelas Olsen en las Galas Met; ellas siempre rompen el protocolo
Ellas siempre han roto el protocolo y lucen un estilo único.
El regreso de las gemelas Olsen
Las gemelas Olsen son un misterio. Sin sonreír, con un estilo muy particular, pero alabado por los diseñadores, y una vida privada muy hermética. Ellas vivieron bajo el ojo de la cámara desde su más tierna infancia.
Por ello decidieron alejarse de los medios para vivir su vida sin el acoso de la gente. Solamente se dejan ver en las Met Gala de cada año, y en algunos eventos de alta costura. Ellas dejaron la actuación y no planean regresar para dedicarse totalmente a su carrera como empresarias.
Aunque tienen un aspecto muy diferente al que recordamos, ambas jovencitas son extremadamente exitosas, y queridas. Las gemelas Olsen jamás siguen el código de etiqueta de la Gala Met, pero siempre dan de qué hablar por sus increíbles diseños.
Asimismo, ellas van coordinadas demostrando lo unidas que son a pesar de los años, y los obstáculos que han tenido en sus vidas. ¡Siempre espectaculares!
2014
Tema: Homenaje a Charles James.
2015
Tema: Through the Looking Glass.
2016
Tema: Moda en la era de la tecnología.
2017
Tema: Homenaje a Comme des GarÇons.
2018
Tema: Cuerpos celestes: la moda y la imaginación católica.
2019
Tema: "Notes on Camp", notas del ensayo de Susan Sontag.
