El príncipe Harry y el príncipe William tuvieron una discusión luego de hablar de Meghan Markle
La presencia de la actriz en la realeza siempre ha causado impacto.
Durante los últimos meses han corrido versiones de enemistad entre el príncipe Harry y su hermano el príncipe William y parece que todo tiene su origen en Meghan Markle.
Luego del nacimiento del primer hijo de los duques de Sussex, el diario británico Express rescata esta pelea de hermanos que habría ocurrido al inicio de la relación amorosa con la actriz hace tres años.
William se sentó a hablar con Harry sobre Meghan Markle, lo que desató una larga disputa entre hermanos, declaró Emily Andrews, corresponsal de la realeza del diario The Sun.
La experta afirmó que la relación de los hermanos decayó luego de que apareciera Meghan Markle: “Los dos hermanos definitivamente han caído, creo que las dos esposas han reflejado cómo se sienten los hermanos”, afirmó en Good Morning Britain.
Conflictos de hermanos por Meghan Markle
“Es un conjunto bastante complicado de razones. Pienso francamente, quien fuera que se hubiese casado con Harry, habría molestado a ese apretado trío de Willia, Harry y Kate”, agregó la especialista.
“Kate estuvo saliendo con William por mucho tiempo. Harry estaba cerca de ella, los tres hicieron muchas cosas juntos. Quienquiera que, creo, apareció en escena, podría haber alterado ese escenario”, consideró la corresponsal del diario británico.
El príncipe William siempre invitó a su hermano menor a ser cauteloso en las decisiones que tomaba.
“Y, William, futuro monarca, es muy cauteloso, es como 'amigo, vamos, es algo importante que se case con la Familia Real, ¿estás seguro? Piensa en esto, tómate tu tiempo”.
Finalmente, luego de un año de matrimonio, Harry y Meghan están más felices que nunca, ahora con un nuevo integrante en la familia.