Revelan íntimos detalles del nacimiento del primer hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
Te contamos más detalles sobre baby Sussex.
Este lunes 6 de mayo nació el primogénito de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.
Así lo anunciaron a través de la cuenta oficial de la pareja real. “El hijo de Sus Altezas Reales pesa 7 libras. 3 onzas. La duquesa y el bebé están sanos y bien”, decía parte del comunicado.
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Poco se sabe sobre el nacimiento del bebé real, pero horas más tarde de la llegada de Baby Sussex, se han conocido nuevos detalles.
Según el Daily Mail, Meghan fue llevada a un hospital exclusivo que al parecer se encuentra en Portland, Londres para dar a luz.
View this post on Instagram
#RoyalBaby Baby Sussex is a Boy, as the most of you probably know already. Their little son was born in the early morning of today, the 6th of May 2019. This afternoon, The Duke of Sussex gave a kind of Interview and said, that Mother and Soon are both doing well. HRH looked very happy, during his little talk:) More informants are following in the next few days. He also announced that if everything is going as planned, there will be a photo call in about two days. I’m so ready for this!! Who else??❤️ #duchessofsussex #britishroyalfamily #princeharry #meghanmarkle #royal #baby #royalbaby #news
El medio británico reveló que la idea que tenía Meghan de un parto en casa, fue imposible, por lo que fue ingresada en el hospital privado la mañana del domingo.
El Daily Mail reveló que Meghan pasó la noche en el hospital, el príncipe Harry estuvo junto a ella en todo momento, y fue a las 5:26 de la mañana de este lunes cuando recibieron a su bebé.
Según aseguran, Meghan y Harry pagaron una millonaria suma en el hospital de Londres, donde también nacieron las princesas Eugenia y Beatriz, pues es uno de los más caros, y maneja consultas básicas desde los 20 mil dólares.
El hijo de Meghan y Harry no será un príncipe, este es el título real que tendrá
Te damos más detalles sobre el primer hijo de Meghan y Harry