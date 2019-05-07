Estás viendo:

Revelan íntimos detalles del nacimiento del primer hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

Te contamos más detalles sobre baby Sussex.

Por Roxana Peña

Este lunes 6 de mayo nació el primogénito de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.

Así lo anunciaron a través de la cuenta oficial de la pareja real. “El hijo de Sus Altezas Reales pesa 7 libras. 3 onzas. La duquesa y el bebé están sanos y bien”, decía parte del comunicado.

Poco se sabe sobre el nacimiento del bebé real, pero horas más tarde de la llegada de Baby Sussex, se han conocido nuevos detalles.

Según el Daily Mail, Meghan fue llevada a un hospital exclusivo que al parecer se encuentra en Portland, Londres para dar a luz.

El medio británico reveló que la idea que tenía Meghan de un parto en casa, fue imposible, por lo que fue ingresada en el hospital privado la mañana del domingo.

El Daily Mail reveló que Meghan pasó la noche en el hospital, el príncipe Harry estuvo junto a ella en todo momento, y fue a las 5:26 de la mañana de este lunes cuando recibieron a su bebé.

Según aseguran, Meghan y Harry pagaron una millonaria suma en el hospital de Londres, donde también nacieron las princesas Eugenia y Beatriz, pues es uno de los más caros, y maneja consultas básicas desde los 20 mil dólares.

El hijo de Meghan y Harry no será un príncipe, este es el título real que tendrá

Te damos más detalles sobre el primer hijo de Meghan y Harry

