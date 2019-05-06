¡Al fin llega baby Sussex! Meghan está en trabajo de parto
Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, entró este lunes en labor de parto con su primer hijo, reseña el diario británico www.dailymail.co.uk.
La duquesa, de 37 años, había presentado demoras en su trabajo de parto, por lo que se había especulado el domingo que médicos tenían planeado inducir el alumbramiento si no se producía de forma natural esta semana.
Meghan fue llevada al hospital temprano esta mañana, después de más de una semana de retraso, y su esposo, el príncipe Harry, con ella, anunció el Palacio de Buckingham, según cita el diario británico.
El príncipe o la princesa bebé ocupará el séptimo lugar del trono, después de que su padre Harry y sus primos jóvenes el Príncipe George , la Princesa Charlotte y el Príncipe Louis .
El príncipe Harry se vio obligado a cancelar parte de un viaje planeado a los Países Bajos,pues Meghan estaba atrasada con su primer bebé.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Ansiosa espera de Baby Sussex
La llegada de Baby Sussex ha sido esperada con ansias por los seguidores de la realeza. Meghan, por su parte, ha estado en el ojo de la prensa sensacionalista, dado el interés que suscita la exactriz.
Harry y Meghan se casaron el 19 de mayo de 2018 en una ceremonia seguida en todo el mundo. La duquesa caminó radiante al altar de la capilla de San Jorge, en el Castillo de Windsor.
La reina Isabel dará la bienvenida a su cuarto bisnieto.