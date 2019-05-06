Anuncio real del nacimiento del hijo de Meghan sumó más de un millón de “Me gusta”
En apenas 45 minutos, la cuenta sumó más de 1.300.00 de “Me gusta”.
El nacimiento del primogénito de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya es todo un acontecimiento mundial, y más aún en las redes sociales, en especial en la cuenta oficial de la pareja real británica @sussexroyal.
En apenas 45 minutos, la cuenta sumó 1.310.367 de “Me gusta” y más de 60.000 comentarios de felicitaciones para los nuevos padres.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
“Nos complace anunciar que sus Altezas Reales el Duque y Duquesa de Sussex dieron la bienvenida a su hijo primogénito en la madrugada del 6 de mayo de 2019. El hijo de Sus Altezas Reales pesa 7 libras. 3 onzas”, escribió @sussexroyal en su portal.
“La duquesa y el bebé están sanos y bien, y la pareja agradece a los miembros del público por su entusiasmo y apoyo compartidos durante este momento tan especial en sus vidas” se colocó en un segundo post oficial.
#BREAKING: Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle had a baby boy #RoyalBaby
— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) May 6, 2019
Los comentarios de felicidad no se hicieron esperan en la cuenta Instagram. “¡No podríamos estar más emocionados por ti y tu familia! Enviando todo el amor para ese feliz viaje juntos. ¡Son un magnífico dúo y el mundo está bendecido de tener tu nueva y dulce alma aquí!”, le escribió @theclass.
“En horabuena. ¡Estoy tan feliz de saber que todo está bien! Harry y Meghan disfruten mucho de ese hermoso bebé que seguro Diana lo cuidará también desde el cielo”, les dijo la usuaria @beleritoy.
“Me alegra que sea un niño, tenía la esperanza que así sea, a pesar que los rumores decían que sería una niña. Será el bebé más consentido de la familia real y el preferido de Carlos”, aseguró el usuario @bretfish.
Desde Windsor, ante la prensa británica y con un look muy informal, el príncipe Harry comenzó su discurso irradiando felicidad: “Estoy muy emocionado de anunciar que Meghan y yo tuvimos un bebé esta mañana, un bebé muy sano. Esta cosita es para morirse. Estoy en la luna”.
VIDEO La cara de felicidad del príncipe Harry al anunciar el nacimiento de su primer hijo
Ya nació el baby Sussex.