El hijo de Meghan y Harry no será un príncipe: Este es el título real que tendrá
Te damos más detalles sobre el primer hijo de Meghan y Harry.
Este lunes 6 mayo la realeza recibió a un nuevo integrante y es que finalmente nació el hijo de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.
Así lo anunciaron a través de la cuenta oficial de la pareja real. “El hijo de Sus Altezas Reales pesa 7 libras. 3 onzas. La duquesa y el bebé están sanos y bien”, decía parte del comunicado.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Aun se desconoce el nombre del bebé real, pero lo que sí sabemos es el título real que tendrá y el lugar que ocupará en la línea de sucesión al trono.
Será llamado ‘conde de Dumbarton’ y no se convertirá automáticamente en príncipe, a menos que la reina Isabel II así lo desee, como lo hizo con los hijos de su nieto, el príncipe William.
Los hijos y nietos de la reina se convierten en príncipes y princesas, pero eso no aplica a sus bisnietos, la única excepción es para “el hijo mayor vivo del hijo mayor del príncipe de Gales”, en este caso el príncipe Jorge, el primer hijo de los duques de Cambridge.
Además, el primogénito de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry será el séptimo en la línea de sucesión, y estará detrás de su abuelo, el príncipe Carlosm su tío Guillermo y sus primos Jorge, Charlotte, y Luis, además de su propio padre, el príncipe Harry.