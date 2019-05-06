Las arrugas en el rostro de Jennifer López con las que conquistó redes sociales
Los usuarios en redes sociales se fijan en todo.
Jennifer López tiene 49 años y es un ejemplo de cómo mantener un estilo de vida saludable puede hacerte lucir hermosa a cualquier edad. Pero hay quienes exigen demasiado a las estrellas, como…nunca tener arrugas.
Y por esta razón fue duramente criticada la también actriz y empresaria de ascendencia puertorriqueña.
We’re up to something… See you Monday morning 🤫 LIVE ON THE PLAZA! @todayshow
En su Instagram, publicó una fotografía con un grupo de personas y un vestido blanco al fondo.
Day 4 & feeling….. a lil better 🙂 Who’s with me? #10daychallenge #NoCarbsNoSugar
Mientras que muchos especulaban sobre si se trataba de su vestido de novia para casarse con Alex Rodríguez, otros criticaban las arrugas en su rostro.
#LIMITLESS VIDEO OUT NOW I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the video… so here is what I wanted to say with it… There is a little girl or boy inside all of us who’s always there no matter how old we are and that little person is the one who’s always fighting and getting back up and helping us thru every moment. The one we need to protect but also keeps us optimistic and full of hope…The hill symbolized life itself and how when you’re born a woman from the get it’s an uphill battle it’s a struggle. At the beginning of the video I am standing there and there is a change in the weather and the lil girl in me is chasing after one of the leaves 🍁… the storm gets more intense…the girls in the RED hallway represent the women of today…a strong army of women on fire (red 👠 and tights) who are actually creating this storm!! This storm of change which eventually reaches all the way to the ocean 🌊 changing the world… they have realized their power, drawing on one another’s strength and removing a suit that doesn’t quite fit, revealing that they are stronger, more beautiful and more unstoppable together in unison and in their own skin…at the end of the video we find that what our girl was chasing all along, what she was searching for was always there inside of her. It was the realization that she and all the limitless power she could ever need is right there in her. Always was. Always will be… #limiltess #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou #SECONDACT
Las críticas a Jennifer López por sus arrugas
“Arrugas”, “JLo tú eres hermosa pero puedo ver la edad en tu rostro, muestra las ‘patas de gallo’ pero sigues siendo hermosa”, fueron parte de los comentarios de la protagonista de Second Act.
“A mi hermosa JLo ya se le ven las arrugas”, agregó otra persona.
Mientras que otros criticaron el uso excesivo de los filtros en las fotos: “JLo, mucho filtro”, “Deja de usar filtros, eres demasiado perfecta como para añadir algo a tu rostro”.
Sin embargo, sus verdaderos fanáticos continuaron alabando lo hermosa que es al natural.
“Amo profundamente cuando publicas tu belleza natural, pura”, “Te adoro con tu maquillaje natural”, “Indiscutiblemente hermosa, aunque pasen los años seguirá siendo así”, manifestó otro fan.