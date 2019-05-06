El hijo de Meghan Markle podrá ser visto "en dos días", afirmó el Príncipe Harry
Este 6 de mayo, los duques de Sussex se convirtieron en padres primerizos.
Pese a que Meghan Markle dio a luz a su primer hijo, el recién nacido aún no será presentado públicamente. El mismo Príncipe Harry reveló a la prensa que "en dos días" podrá ser visto. Los duques de Sussex se convirtieron en padres primerizos este 6 de mayo.
"Creo que lo estaremos viendo en dos días, como lo planeamos como familia. Así lo podremos compartir con ustedes y que todos puedan ver al bebé", expresó Harry, según el portal Elle. Afirmó sentirse "increíble y orgulloso" de su esposa. "Estoy en la luna y de verdad muchas gracias a todos", sentenció.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
Desde el pasado mes de octubre el Palacio de Kensington había anunciado el embarazo de Meghan Markle. Asimismo pronosticó que el nacimiento estaba pautado para la primavera de 2019 y, aunque muchos lo esperaron para abril, terminó siendo en el quinto mes del año. Hasta el momento se desconoce cuál será el nombre que portará el séptimo heredero al trono británico. "Seguimos pensando (en nombres). El bebé se ha retrasado un poco, así que hemos tenido tiempo de pensar, pero ese es el siguiente paso", dijo Harry.
La noticia sobre la llegada del 'baby sussex' fue anunciada a través de la cuenta oficial en Instagram. "It's a boy', fue la imagen con el mensaje que dejó atónita a toda la prensa y farándula mundial. "Estamos absolutamente emocionados y agradecidos por el amor y apoyo de todos. Ha sido maravilloso", expresó el Príncipe e hijo de Lady Di.
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Recordemos que Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry iniciaron su relación en 2016 y al cabo de un año se anunció su compromiso. En 2018 contrajeron nupcias en una ceremonia a la que asistieron más de 600 personas. El evento se celebró en la Capilla de San Jorge, convirtiéndolos en los duques de Sussex.
Este 6 de mayo la duquesa de Sussex dio a luz a su primer hijo.