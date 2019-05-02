Una investigación lo asegura: El hijo de Meghan Markle es niño y llevará uno de estos tres nombres
La web oficial de la familia real arrojó unos detalles interesantes.
Los propios seguidores de la Realeza han dado con la seria posibilidad de que el hijo de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry sea un niño. Gracias a unos detalles tecnológicos, la web de la familia real otorgó incluso los tres probables nombres del heredero.
Abril se convirtió en un mes de espera, sin embargo, el "pequeño" aún no sale del vientre. La duquesa de Sussex y su esposo abrieron recientemente una cuenta de Instagram donde seguro llevarán todos los detalles.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
Los mismos aficionados de la 'royal family' hicieron un trabajo de altura al añadir a la URL de la web oficial: "/prince-arthur", "/prince-alexander" o "/prince-james. El resultado fue que les dirigía automáticamente a la página de inicio. La conclusión tras este experimento es que la realeza ya reservó los dominios para el hijo de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry. Además, afirma que aunque no se ha tomado la decisión… Arthur, Alexander y James son los posibles nombres que portará el nuevo integrante.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
La investigación está sustentada en los perfiles oficiales de los hijos de Kate Middleton y el príncipe William. www.royal.uk/prince-george , / princess-charlotte o /prince-louis son las maneras correctas de ingresar en la web de la realeza.
Según publicó Soy Carmín, el Palacio de Buckingham se ha visto en la necesidad de emitir un comunicado. Este indica que la web se está sometiendo a unas actualizaciones para evitar la presencia de fallas.
