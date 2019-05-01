La sorprendente razón por la que Harry y Meghan dejaron de seguir a William y Kate en Instagram
La familia real sigue haciendo frente a las peleas internas
No es de extrañar que Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry tengan su propia cuenta de Instagram en estos días, aparte de la antigua cuenta de KensingtonRoyal en Instagram que previamente habían compartido con el Príncipe William y Kate Middleton. En abril, cuando se lanzó la nueva cuenta, los futuros siguieron al duque y la duquesa de Cambridge, así como a otros miembros de la familia, incluida la princesa Eugenia.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
Sin embargo, ese no es el caso hoy en día ya que la cuenta de SussexRoyal, enfocada en Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, solo sigue a otras 16 y la de William y Kate no es una de ellas. Sin embargo, no toques las alarmas reales porque hay una explicación bastante razonable para el cambio repentino.
Como lo explicó la pareja en una nueva publicación de Instagram, "Mayo es el Mes de la Concientización sobre la Salud Mental en los EE. UU. Y del 13 al 19 de mayo es la Semana de la Concientización sobre la Salud Mental en el Reino Unido. Para rendir homenaje a todos los increíbles trabajos que realiza la gente en todo el mundo en este espacio, esperamos iluminar varias cuentas de Instagram que promueven el bienestar mental, la aptitud mental, la positividad del cuerpo, el autocuidado y la importancia de la conexión humana, no solo para escucharnos, sino para escuchar".
View this post on Instagram
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
Como resultado, están destacando 16 cuentas que han seguido y que de alguna manera están relacionadas con la salud mental.
"Estamos todos juntos en esto", aseguró la pareja. "Lo invitamos a explorar las extraordinarias historias de fortaleza y el compromiso con la bondad como se ve en las cuentas anteriores".