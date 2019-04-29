VIDEO: la ingeniosa respuesta del príncipe William cuando le preguntaron cuando nacerá el ‘Baby Sussex’

View this post on Instagram

Any sign of the royal baby? Why doesn’t Prince William suffer from jet lag? Prince William was full of smiles this afternoon, enjoying meeting and having some friendly jokes with the NZ public as he attended a walkabout in Christchurch. #princewilliam #christchurch #royals #royalvisit #royalvisitnz #babysussex #harryandmeghan #dukeofcambridge #britishroyals #princeharry 📷 Marie Han ❤️