VIDEO: la ingeniosa respuesta del príncipe William cuando le preguntaron cuando nacerá el ‘Baby Sussex’
Ha sido todo un misterio el parto
Para todos es un misterio cuándo nacerá el hijo de Meghan Markle con el príncipe Harry. Y cuando la prensa recurre a su hermano, el príncipe William, entonces solo bromea al respecto sin soltar ningún detalle del suceso.
Mientras estrechaba la mano de fanáticos durante una visita a Nueva Zelanda, uno de los presentes le preguntó al futuro rey de 36 años, si había alguna señal del nacimiento del bebé de los duques de Sussex.
Any sign of the royal baby? Why doesn’t Prince William suffer from jet lag? Prince William was full of smiles this afternoon, enjoying meeting and having some friendly jokes with the NZ public as he attended a walkabout in Christchurch. #princewilliam #christchurch #royals #royalvisit #royalvisitnz #babysussex #harryandmeghan #dukeofcambridge #britishroyals #princeharry 📷 Marie Han ❤️
William, con el mismo carisma de su madre, respondió jocosamente que no sabía y que no tenía consigo su teléfono celular, reseñó ETOnline.
En el video compartido en el Instagram de New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, el príncipe agregó entre risas: “No tengo idea, ustedes lo descubrirán antes que yo a este ritmo”.
El padre de tres hijos con Kate Middleton—George, Charlotte y Louis—bromeó también sobre su experiencia de ser padre al ser consultado sobre si tenía jetlag al viajar de Reino Unido a Nueva Zelanda.
“¿Jetlag? ¿Qué jetlag? Tengo tres hijos ahora, el jetlag no ocurre” manifestó el duque de Cambridge.
En cualquier momento puede nacer el primogénito de los duques de Sussex, el nacimiento de un bebé real más esperado en muchos años.
El hermetismo ha caracterizado este parto, del cual pocos detalles se conocen, a petición de la pareja quien pidió respeto y privacidad en este momento de sus vidas.