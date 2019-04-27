El gesto de amor del príncipe William con su hermano Harry que desmiente rumores de enemistad

View this post on Instagram

🌍 A multi-generational effort is required to highlight the threat of climate change and ensure we maintain our natural environment. The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex attended the Global Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’, where they were greeted by Sir David Attenborough, voice of @OurPlanet — swipe to watch The Duke of Cambridge in conversation with Sir David Attenborough on the urgent challenges and opportunities facing the next generation of environmental leaders. Supporting communities to protect their natural environment for future generations has been one of The Duke of Cambridge's key priorities for a number of years. Through the Royal Foundation in 2012 The Duke founded United for Wildlife, an unprecedented collaboration between seven of the world’s most influential conservation organisations — all working together to #EndWildlifeCrime. Follow @UnitedforWildlife to learn more about their work. 📷PA / Royal Communications