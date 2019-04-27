El gesto de amor del príncipe William con su hermano Harry que desmiente rumores de enemistad
La relación entre los hijos de la princesa Diana está mejor que nunca.
Muchos son los rumores que han surgido en los últimos meses sobre una posible enemistad entre el príncipe William y su hermano, el príncipe Harry.
Incluso, durante la celebración de cumpleaños de su abuela el pasado fin de semana, la reina Isabel II, ambos se mantuvieron distantes, y hasta se dice que no cruzaron ni una palabra.
Sin embargo, un reciente gesto de amor del príncipe William y su esposa, Kate Middleton, con su hermano y su cuñada Meghan Markle ha desmentido todos estos rumores de enemistad entre ellos.
Y es que el medio ‘Bazaar’ asegura que William y Kate visitaron a los duques de Sussex en su nuevo hogar, en Frogmore Cottage, al que se mudaron a principios de mes.
Fue tras la misa de Pascua, en la que Meghan estuvo ausente porque está de reposo, a días de tener a su primer bebé, que la pareja real decidió visitar a Harry y Meghan, para hablar, ver cómo iba el embarazo de Meghan, y pasar la tarde juntos.
“Querían ser un apoyo y ver cómo está Meghan. Fue una tarde encantadora”, aseguró al medio una fuente cercana a la pareja real.
Durante la visita, Kate y William pudieron conocer el spa, estudio de yoga, la habitación de su sobrino decorada con pintura vegana y todo lo que se encuentra en el nuevo hogar de los duques de Sussex.
Esto sin duda disipa todos los rumores sobre una mala relación entre los hijos de la princesa Diana y deja claro que siguen siendo una familia muy unida.