¿Contra quién peleas hoy mami?: La hija de Scarlett Johansson cree que de verdad es una superheroína
La hija de 5 años de la actriz la sorprendió con esta tierna pregunta.
Scarlett Johansson interpreta a una superheroína en la famosa saga de los Avengers, desde hace 10 años y es conocida por ser La Viuda Negra.
Un personaje de ficción, pero que para su hija es muy real, pues la pequeña de 5 años cree que ese es el trabajo real de su madre.
Así lo reveló la misma actriz en el programa de Christine Lampard, y contó que un día se dirigía a la oficina y su hija la dejó sin palabras con una pregunta.
"Está bien, nos vemos más tarde cariño. Mami tiene que trabajar", le dijo la actriz de 34 años, y su hija respondió: "¿Contra quién peleas hoy mami?".
Esta tierna pregunta dejó a la famosa actriz atónita y fue cuando se dio cuenta que para su hija, ella no es una superheroína de ficción, sino de verdad, y piensa que su trabajo es enfrentarse a personas malas y hacer justicia junto a otros superhéroes.
Actualmente se estrenó la última película de la saga Avengers: Endgame y la actriz ha sorprendido con sus impactantes looks durante la alfombra roja del estreno y los eventos a los que ha asistido para promocionar la película.
