Te presentamos las pistas que indican que Meghan Markle ya podría haber dado a luz al ‘Baby Sussex’
Los rumores se incrementan
Desde hace algunos días se está rumorando que el ‘Baby Sussex’, primogénito de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, ya nació, sin embargo, nada ha podido ser corroborado. Claro que hasta el momento, algunas acciones de parte de la familia real están incrementando cada vez más la versión de que el nuevo miembro ya llegó al mundo.
Toda la familia real se encuentra bajo el ojo de los medios que quieren la noticia más esperada del año, de modo que cada cosa que hacen está relacionada con los duques de Sussex y su bebé.
Estas pistas indicarían que Meghan ya dio a luz
Ya mencionan al bebé como un nuevo integrante
La realeza no suele mencionar a sus bebés como integrantes hasta que nazcan, sin embargo, en un post de Instagram, los duques dieron las gracias a sus seguidores en nombre de él.
“Ya sea una donación de 5 dólares, una contribución de 1000 libras ofreciendo ser voluntario, o ser un vocero, has puesto de tu parte. En nombre del duque, la duquesa y el bebé Sussex, te damos las gracias”, publicaron en la red social.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Harry no ha tenido actividades en la última semana
Los príncipes británicos suelen tener una apretada agenda semanal, sin embargo, Harry ha estado completamente desaparecido la última semana, lo que incrementa las sospechas. Es posible que el duque se esté encargando de su esposa e hijo, además de todos los protocolos del nacimiento justo en este momento.
Maquillista oficial de Meghan fue visto en Windsor
Daniel Martin, mejor amigo y maquillista de Meghan, subió una historia de Instagram en la que se le ve en Windsor. Por si fuera poco la imagen fue tomada justo al final de la nueva carretera que conecta a la nueva casa de Harry y Meghan.
Es posible que el maquillista esté cumpliendo con su trabajo para la duquesa y la haya maquillado para las fotos oficiales tras la llegada del bebé.
