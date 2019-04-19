Las claves que demuestran que Kate Middleton cuenta con el favoritismo del palacio sobre Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle no ha tenido la vida fácil desde su matrimonio con Harry
La racha independiente de Meghan Markle le ha valido bastante rechazo en el Palacio de Buckingham, incluso colocándola en una posición inferior a Kate Middleton.
Todo comenzó cuando a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry le negaron tener su propia corte
Desde fines del año pasado, la noticia sobre la vid fue que el Príncipe Harry y el Príncipe William se estarían separando, es decir, sus cortes. Hubo muchos rumores de disputas, por lo que la gente no pudo evitar alimentar el fuego.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Bueno, resulta que los hermanos van por caminos separados. Pero, el trato no es tan dulce como el duque y la duquesa de Sussex habían esperado.
Entonces, ¿qué es exactamente lo que pidieron? Propusieron tener el 100% de independencia de la familia real. Esto significaría que su hogar no estaría conectado a Buckingham Palace de ninguna manera, forma o forma.
Una fuente dijo a The Sunday Times que la petición de Markle y el príncipe Harry cayó en oídos sordos. No había absolutamente ninguna manera de que la reina pudiera permitir tal independencia.
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday
El príncipe Carlos le quitó la tiara de Meghan Markle
El año pasado hubo rumores de que Meghan se enojó cuando no pudo conseguir una tiara esmeralda específica de la Colección Real para su boda.
El nuevo drama de tiara tiene que ver con un viaje a Fiji que se realizó en octubre pasado. El Príncipe de Gales le dijo a la ex estrella de Suits que no podía usar una tiara en su primera cena de estado en el extranjero. Temía que una tiara fuera percibida como demasiado extravagante.
Una fuente le dijo al Daily Mail: "Meghan no entendió todo esto porque era nueva en el papel y el Príncipe Carlos le dijo que no sería apropiado". Fue muy amablemente hecho".
Today The Queen, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, visited King's College London to officially open Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus. The Queen and The Duchess viewed a robotics demonstration — including robotic surgery — and a demo showing how sensors made from textiles can measure useful information about the body. They also visited King’s virtual trading floor at the Entrepreneurship Institute, which supports entrepreneurial thinking, skills and experiences among Kings’ students, staff and alumni. 📷PA/Royal Communications
El príncipe William se niega a aceptar el nombre de Diana para el futuro bebé de Meghan y Harry
Que se le niegue una tiara lujosa y una salida de la familia real que cambia el mundo es comprensible. Pero ¿qué hay de interferir en las opciones de nombre de su bebé?
No es ningún secreto que la duquesa de Sussex admira a la princesa Diana. De hecho, se piensa que si su suegra hubiera estado viva, definitivamente habría recuperado a Markle durante muchas de sus luchas.
Lamentablemente, parece que la familia real no le permitiría a Markle la oportunidad de honrar a la Princesa Di de una de las maneras más dulces posibles. Si bien se desconoce el género del bebé, Diana es un nombre hermoso que sería apropiado para una niña. Sin embargo, hay un gran inconveniente, El príncipe William estaría furioso si escogieran ese nombre.
FOTO Captan vehículos llegando a la casa de Meghan y Harry y especulan sobre el nacimiento del bebé
Cada vez falta menos para conocer al bebé real.
Quería nombrar a su hija, la princesa Charlotte, como su difunta madre, pero optó por no respetar a su padre. En sus ojos, ya que su padre se había vuelto a casar, sería un tabú hacer un gesto tan descarado a su difunta madre.