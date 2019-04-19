FOTO Captan vehículos llegando a la casa de Meghan y Harry y especulan sobre el nacimiento del bebé
Cada vez falta menos para conocer al bebé real.
En este momento podrían faltar días u horas para conocer la llegada al mundo del bebé Sussex, el hijo el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.
Este acontecimiento ha estado lleno de hermetismo y secretos, ya que los duques de Sussex decidieron que tendrían un parto privado y que la actriz no saldría a las afueras del hospital como lo hizo Kate Middleton en sus tres partos y la princesa Diana.
Medios británicos han asomado la posibilidad de que Meghan Markle, de 37 años, diera a luz en su casa para evitar filtración de los detalles del nacimiento de su hijo, aunque nada de esto ha sido confirmado.
Fotografías difundidas por la cuenta en Instagram @trueroyaltv, muestran la llegada de varios vehículos a Frogmore Cottage, la residencia oficial de Meghan y Harry y se preguntaban si ya había nacido el bebé.
Afirman que el bebé Sussex podría nacer este fin de semana, coincidiendo con el cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel
Todos estamos a la expectativa
“¿Ya comenzó? Captando varios carros y una van llegando a Frogmore Cottage. ¿El equipo de parto de la duquesa, quizás? ¿o el equipo de interiores?”, comentó el medio en su publicación.
Ante esto, los fanáticos de la realeza imploran que se respete la privacidad de Meghan y Harry en cuanto al nacimiento de su bebé.
“Déjenlos en paz, denle un poco de privacidad”, “Ellos están haciendo las cosas al estilo de Meghan y Harry. Como su cuenta en Instagram y el plan de salud mental con Oprah. Ellos quieren ser independientes de la Familia Real, déjenlos ser”, comentó el usuario @dianecdeason.
“Es bueno ser independiente pero las reglas de la monarquía deben permanecer igual de alguna manera. Puedes cambiar algunas cosas pero otras tienen que quedar igual. Me temo que ella es el tipo de persona que trata de cambiar demasiado a la monarquía”, agregó el usuario @gsbkkcm refiriéndose a la duquesa.