El camino hacia el matrimonio de Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin que debes seguir como ejemplo
Son una de las parejas más románticas de Hollywood
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin son una de las parejas más románticas de las celebridades en la actualidad. Cada paso que dan es documentado minuciosamente por la prensa.
A propósito de celebrarse el Día de San Valentín, te ofrecemos un resumen de cómo comenzó todo entra la hermosa pareja, hasta su camino a altar.
Se conocieron en el 2009, luego de que el papa de Hailey los presentara. Para el 2011, Hailey asistió a la premier de la película/concierto de Justin pero ese mismo día el confirmaba su relación con Selena Gómez.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
En 2016, durante uno de los tantos rompimientos entre Justin y Selena, la pareja compartió en Instagram una foto donde se besan.
En mayo del 2018, luego de casi dos años sin dirigirse la palabra e incluso dejar de seguirse en las redes sociales, la pareja se junta de nuevo para el beneplácito de sus seguidoras.
"Justin y yo fuimos amigos por mucho tiempo", le cuenta Hailey a la revista The Times sobre su amistad. "Lo conocí cuando era realmente joven y él era uno de mis mejores amigos. Todo el mundo sabe que en un momento determinado eso se convirtió en otra cosa, pero eso solo sucede cuando tienes 18, 19 años. Pasamos por un largo período en el que no éramos amigos. No hablamos durante bastante tiempo y hubo muchas cosas extrañas que continuaron. Hemos superado eso".
Los rumores de su boda comenzaron a circular para el mes de agosto y luego serían confirmados por la pareja y sus familiares.
Así que el camino para el matrimonio fue largo, lleno de obstáculos pero el verdadero amor venció al final, como siempre lo hace.