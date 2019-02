Ricky Martin conquistó la alfombra roja de los Grammys 2019 junto a su hijo Matteo

View this post on Instagram

@ricky_martin and #Teo arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.#RedCarpet #GRAMMY #LosAngeles #LatinPower #RickyMartin #JpusBrasil🕺 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)