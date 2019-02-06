Amigos de Meghan Markle rompen el silencio y cuentan “toda la verdad” sobre la duquesa
Meghan Markle ha sido una de las figuras más problemáticas de la realeza británica desde su matrimonio con el príncipe Harry. Con su carácter fuerte y su personalidad muy marcada, ha llegado a imponer su estilo como duquesa de Sussex, sin dejarse intimidar o manipular.
Aunque la prensa la ha tildado ocasionalmente de “manipuladora” o muy severa con quienes la rodean—varias personas de su equipo de trabajo han renunciado—sus amigas ahora dan la cara por ella y decidieron contar “toda la verdad” sobre la actriz.
Cinco amigas contaron a la revista PEOPLE cómo es la duquesa, de 37 años, para “enfrentar la intimidación global que estamos viendo y decir la verdad sobre nuestra amiga”.
The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex –The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively. Her Royal Highness will also take on Patronage of two additional charities as part of her official working portfolio – Smart Works and Mayhew. Visit the link in our bio to find out more. 📷 Phil Noble / Reuters
“Meg se ha sentado en silencio y ha soportado mentiras tras mentiras” sobre ella, expresó al respecto un amigo suyo cuyo nombre no fue revelado por la publicación.
Otra amiga, ante el acoso mediático que ha sufrido Meghan Markle, confesó estar “preocupada por lo que está haciendo ella y al bebé (…) Es incorrecto poner a alguien bajo este nivel de trauma emocional y mucho menos cuando está embarazada”.
Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizens’ supermarket and community café, enables local families to buy their weekly shopping at a discounted price, and provides advice and advocacy on benefits, looking for work, debt, budgeting, and cooking. At Number 7, today officially opened by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Their Royal Highnesses met beneficiaries of Feeding Birkenhead, a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups, and other organisations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead. #RoyalVisitBirkenhead #Birkenhead
Visitas en la casa de Meghan Markle
Todas las amigas han visitado a Meghan en su casa en el Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage.
“Es pequeña y ella la hizo acogedora, pero la percepción de su estilo de vida y la realidad son dos cosas diferentes. Meg cocina para ella y para Harry todos los días”, describió otra de sus amigas que pidió el anonimato.
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Otro amigo de Los Angeles contó cómo fue su última visita a la duquesa: “Tuvimos un par de días juntos recientemente. Su esposo estaba fuera de la ciudad en el trabajo. En la que me preparó, había una vela encendida en la cama, zapatillas y una bata. Éramos los únicos dos en la casa. Era nuestro tiempo. Ella hizo las comidas más encantadoras. Hacía té todos los días. Estaba lloviendo y embarrado afuera, así que los perros se ensuciaron y los limpió con toallas. Cuánto ama a sus animales, cuánto ama a sus amigos, cuánto ama alimentarte, cuidarte, nada de eso ha cambiado”.