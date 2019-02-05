Dayanara Torres la ex de Marc Anthony tiene cáncer
Por medio de un video contó la lamentable noticia.
La modelo y actriz, reveló el lunes que padece cáncer de piel, ya la han operado y que está esperando tratamiento.
Dayanara Torres la ex de Marc Anthony tiene cáncer.
La ex Miss Universo contó su situación por medio de un video en Instagram, luego de una segunda cirugía.
Dijo que las mujeres siempre están pendientes de lo que ocurre con los demás, pero no con ellas.
“Ya removieron gran parte de la parte atrás de mi rodilla y otras partes a donde ya se había corrido”, explicó.
También agregó que:
“Mi prometido Luis me suplicó que hiciera una cita para que me lo revisaran y, finalmente, me hizo él la cita.
Tras una biopsia y una segunda cirugía el pasado martes, los resultados desafortunadamente son positivos”.
Añadió que está analizando el tratamiento que tomará para combatir la enfermedad.
“Estoy bien, fuerte, mis hijos están bien, con mucho, mucho miedo”.
La modelo confía en que el cáncer no se haya extendido a otras zonas de su cuerpo.
Recordemos que…
Dayanara Torres nació en Puerto Rico en octubre de 1974. Cuando solo tenía 18 años, en mayo de 1993, se alzó con la corona de Miss Universo.
En el año 2000 se casó con Marc Anthony, con quien tuvo dos hijos. La pareja se separó a finales de 2003 y en enero de 2004 se hizo oficial la separación.
Torres se comprometió el pasado mes de octubre con el copresidente de Marvel Studios y productor, Luis D’Esposito.
