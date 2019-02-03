Qué hace una doula y por qué está ayudando a Meghan Markle durante su embarazo
Es el soporte que te ayuda a afrontar todos los cambios físicos y psicológicos naturales de la maternidad.
Meghan Markle no solo ha estado acondicionando su casa para la llegada en abril de su primer hijo con su esposo, el príncipe Harry. También se ha estado preparando con la ayuda de una doula para el parto.
¿Qué es una doula? Se trata de una persona que te apoya emocionalmente durante todas las etapas del embarazo. Es el soporte que te ayuda a afrontar todos los cambios físicos y psicológicos naturales de la maternidad.
The @bristololdvic1766 is the oldest continuously working theatre in the English speaking world — today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured the recently renovated facility, finding out more about the theatre’s unique history and links to the local community. Their Royal Highnesses also dropped in on a workshop attended by local school children, part of the Old Vic’s outreach programme. #RoyalVisitBristol
Es como una segunda madre que te acompaña a vivir de una forma positiva la gestación y la maternidad.
“Meghan Markle se enfoca en la energía calmada y positiva alrededor del nacimiento de su bebé, es una gran creyente de eso”, contó una fuente al portal Us Weekly citada por la revista Marie Claire.
De acuerdo a las informaciones que han saltado a la prensa, la doula ha visitado varias veces a Meghan en su casa, para entrenarla y guiarla de cara al gran día, el nacimiento de su bebé.
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Así mismo, su esposo el príncipe Harry ha sido el pilar de Meghan: “Está haciendo todo lo posible para asegurarse de que Meghan esté cómoda y feliz”.
Meghan Markle, activa como siempre
La duquesa de Sussex ha continuado con sus actividades de forma normal, a pesar de estar en los últimos meses de su embarazo.
The Duchess of Sussex visits @smartworkscharity, after this morning’s announcement Her Royal Highness will be its Patron. The charity helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. After dropping into a roundtable discussion with volunteers and clients, The Duchess met some of the women who have been successful in their interviews after being coached at @smartworkscharity. Many of these women have come from prison, job centres, care homes and homeless shelters – where they have been unsuccessful in over 20 applications. Several women shared their stories with The Duchess today and told HRH how the charity has given the self-belief to improve their lives.📷PA
Recientemente realizó un recorrido por Bristol, a 120 millas de Londres, con un largo abrigo para soportar las bajas temperaturas derivadas de la nevada y unas botas de tacón alto que sorprendieron a los lugareños.